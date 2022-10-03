Read full article on original website
NBA
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼
Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
NBA
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
NBA
Jamal Crawford joins WBD Sports as analyst across multiple platforms
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year featured as an NBA analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Inside the Lab with Jamal Richardson
Justin and Carter are joined by basketball trainer Jamal Richardson of JMR Basketball to discuss what's it's like working with current Cavaliers Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, break down what fans should expect from their games and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Hornets Waive Isaiah Whaley
October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward Isaiah Whaley. Whaley, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on September 12, starred at Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, appeared in 138 games (72 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) at UConn, averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. A 6-9 forward, Whaley earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging career-highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (2.6). He was a part of the Hornets’ NBA 2K23 Summer League roster but did not see action. Whaley appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets and grabbed one rebound in four minutes played.
NBA
Reports: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into altercation at practice
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 122, Hornets 97 (Preseason)
Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. It's just preseason, but the Pacers showed plenty of promise in their first game action of the 2022-23 campaign. Indiana led by as many as 27 and rolled to a 122-97 win on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Five players scored...
NBA
ESPN's Andrew Lopez on preseason, Zion excitement | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez to talk about his experience covering the preseason game in Chicago, the Zion Williamson fandom ramping up, what he looks forward to with future player rotations, and reasons to get excited about the depth of the team going forward.
NBA
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
NBA
Trail Blazers waive Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 7, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Devontae Cacok, Wes Iwundu and Brandon Williams, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Cacok played in two preseason games for the Trail Blazers and averaged 3.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Hornets Targeting Top-10 Status in Three Key Areas
During the first week of Training Camp, Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford identified three key areas he wants to see the team improve upon this upcoming campaign. The ultimate goal is to finish top-10 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, transition defense and second-chance scoring, something that only one squad – Utah – accomplished last season.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Postgame Quotes for Preseason Game 2 | 10/7/22
“Starting with our ball security, it’s going to be key for us. If we can take care of the basketball, we gained extra possessions, rebounded the ball. We did a pretty decent job with that. I thought it was an overall solid game.”. On the defensive performance of Pelicans...
NBA
Bulls start slow in preseason opener, fall to Pelicans 129-125
The Bulls shooting was bad, 27 percent on threes in a 17-point first half deficit when most of the starters played in Tuesday’s 129-125 New Orleans win in the preseason opener. “We shot the ball really, really poorly and we have to have enough resiliency to overcome that; we...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 7, 2022
New Orleans will play its first regular season home game in the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 23 vs. Utah. In the meantime, over the next two-plus weeks, the one opportunity local fans have to see the club play in the Crescent City is tonight’s 7 p.m. preseason tilt vs. Detroit. Tickets are available here.
NBA
WJYD 107.1 FM Joins Cleveland Cavaliers AudioVerse as Columbus Affiliate for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND, OH—The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an agreement with radio station WJYD 107.1 FM, owned by Urban One, to become the new Cavaliers AudioVerse affiliate in Columbus, Ohio beginning in the 2022-23 season. Known as JOY 107.1, the inspirational format WJYD becomes the 31st station in the Cavaliers AudioVerse that will broadcast all 82 regular season games, four preseason games and all potential NBA playoff games live.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 season, 3.0
With preseason action underway, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season. Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/5/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 5, 2022. Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125. New Orleans figured to hold an early-season advantage on some opponents based on continuity, having brought back every major contributor...
NBA
Wizards launch Arabic social media channels
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards continue to grow their international presence by introducing the franchise’s first-ever Arabic-language social media channels. @WizardsArabic can be found on both Twitter and Instagram. The Wizards’ Arabic-language social media channels will provide comprehensive coverage of the team throughout the season, including game...
NBA
NBA League Pass Watch Guide: 2022-23 Season, Part 1
There are 75 days between the 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 18 and the end of the 2022 calendar year. A total of 546 games will be played over that time, with 431 games available exclusively on NBA League Pass. Here are 20 must-see games on NBA League Pass during...
NBA
Suns Steal Preseason Game 2 in Sin City
Preseason Basketball is about taking inventory of your team’s identity—looking at the cards you’ve been dealt and figuring out your best hand(s)—if you will. In their second preseason matchup, the Lakers had a straight, but Phoenix threw down a full house in the final quarter, defeating Los Angeles 119-115.
