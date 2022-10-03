Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 29-21 win over Jaguars in Week 4
The Eagles are heading west to Arizona 4-0 after a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.
With the rain and wind causing headaches for both offenses, Jalen Hurts overcame a slow start as he led Philadelphia to 29 straight points after hitting the gas early in the second quarter.
Miles Sanders ran for a career-best 134 yards while the Eagles defense forced five turnovers on the day while harassing Jacksonville star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Haason Reddick recorded two sacks on the day, and he’s the highest graded player in Week four per PFF.
