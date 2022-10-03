ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from 29-21 win over Jaguars in Week 4

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOzaD_0iK5rWuS00

The Eagles are heading west to Arizona 4-0 after a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the rain and wind causing headaches for both offenses, Jalen Hurts overcame a slow start as he led Philadelphia to 29 straight points after hitting the gas early in the second quarter.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-best 134 yards while the Eagles defense forced five turnovers on the day while harassing Jacksonville star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Haason Reddick recorded two sacks on the day, and he’s the highest graded player in Week four per PFF.

Best -- 1. Patrick Johnson (4 total snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJ0ml_0iK5rWuS00
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

2. Haason Reddick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7fhH_0iK5rWuS00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

3. A.J. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITa9J_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

4. T.J. Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAmG3_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

5. Trey Sermon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhYjK_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

6. Landon Dickerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dtLz_0iK5rWuS00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

7. Brandon Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzTn1_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

8. Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYdl6_0iK5rWuS00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

10. Fletcher Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhYFV_0iK5rWuS00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Worst -- 1. Josiah Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCoG5_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

2. Marlon Tuipulotu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXZya_0iK5rWuS00
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

3. Zach Pascal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35r63m_0iK5rWuS00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

4. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wkr6_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

5. Kenneth Gainwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWNfU_0iK5rWuS00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

6. Jack Stoll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sbws_0iK5rWuS00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

7. Zech McPhearson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l2bd_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

8. Sua Opeta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2j0w_0iK5rWuS00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

9. Quez Watkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ5pn_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

10. Josh Sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3bVl_0iK5rWuS00
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers rule out 7 players vs. Panthers

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) OL Colton McKivitz (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) LT Trent Williams (ankle) Armstead is dealing with injuries to both feet and is a candidate to go on IR according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kinlaw is in line to miss his second consecutive game with a knee issue. He was questionable in Week 4 and tested it pregame, but was unable to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RECAP: Rutgers falls at home against Nebraska

Rutgers football had another home game against a Big Ten opponent Friday night, and just like the previous 20 games inside SHI Stadium against conference opponents – it did not go the Scarlet Knights way. It was a tale of two halves for both teams. The game started with a strong first half for Rutgers. Quarterback Noah Vedral got the start after missing the majority of the season with an injury and promptly marched down the field and ran in what would end up being the only touchdown of the evening for the Scarlet Knights. There were some concerns with Vedral...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs to sign former third-round draft pick Chris Conley to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face on their practice squad. After being released by the Houston Texans on Wednesday, former Chiefs WR Chris Conley has signed with Kansas City. The Chiefs selected Conley in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Kansas City, appearing in 59 games with 36 starts, recording 104 receptions for over 1,200 yards and six touchdown catches. He had one of his best seasons in 2018, working with Patrick Mahomes in his first season as a starter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons why Arkansas beats Mississippi State

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently on a two-game skid and want nothing more than to get back to their winning ways. The task will be tall on Saturday, as they travel to No. 23 Mississippi State for their first true road SEC contest. The Bulldogs are on the rise and feature a passing attack that can give any opposing defense fits. It also does not make Razorback fans feel better that quarterback K.J. Jefferson is questionable for Saturday’s game after leaving the Alabama game with an injury in the 4th quarter. Despite there being so many factors against the Razorbacks, there...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

