Hudson boys’ soccer coach Steve Sollom didn’t like the way Thursday night’s game against River Falls started, but he liked how it finished. The Wildcats struck first in the second round Big Rivers Conference Tournament game, but Hudson scored the next three, including two by Shawn Berger, to lift the Raiders to a 3-1 victory and at least a share of the BRC title.

HUDSON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO