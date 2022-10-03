Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Build out your game library with GameStop’s video game sale, live now!
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. The best way to grow your physical game collection is to wait for an excellent sale, when all of the prices have dropped to more reasonable levels, or when your hard-earned money goes a little further and you can get more games for your buck. You can always buy used games too, of course, but a good sale makes all the difference. And right now, GameStop is having a massive sale on video games, which will last until October 8. You can get up to 50% off select games, including newer titles like Tales of Arise, Battlefield 2042, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, DOOM Slayers Collection, and much more. If none of the titles we just mentioned were able to capture your attention, don’t fret, there are many more worth checking out.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards
Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more. The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
How You Can Earn PlayStation Store Credit With The Just-Launched Stars Loyalty Program
The wait to earn bonuses for playing and buying PlayStation games and products is over in the U.S. and Canada, with the reward program making its debut today. What Happened: Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program launched in the U.S. and Canada. It will let users earn both loyalty points and store credit for digital products.
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
ComicBook
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
dotesports.com
How to get Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe
Nikanas are some of the most stylish weapons in Warframe, and the Tatsu may not be too far behind. This Two-Handed Nikana stole the show for being one of the few weapons in its class, though players who enjoy Revenant’s signature weapon can farm themselves an improved copy of it in the form of Tatsu Prime.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
knowtechie.com
Is Overwatch 2 worth playing? Here’s what the reviews say
After almost three years of waiting, Overwatch 2 is finally here. The sequel to the hit 2016 first-person shooter was first announced at Blizzcon 2019, and it has just launched earlier this week. In a move that we don’t see too often, the launch of Overwatch 2 also means the...
