TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. As of 7:30am, the issues have been resolved. WTXL-TV is experiencing a transmitter issue that is preventing viewers who normally watch the station via an antenna from receiving a signal. This is impacting the primary ABC channel 27.1, along with six subchannels of Bounce, Grit, Ion Mystery, Court TV, Newsy and Home Shopping Network. The issue occurred Thursday morning and repair crews are working to determine the problem and a timeframe for repair. We hope to return our over-the-air viewers to full service ASAP.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO