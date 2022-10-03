Read full article on original website
Chiles volleyball defeats Leon in four sets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday night, Chiles volleyball extended their win streak to six games by taking down Leon in four sets. After splitting the first two sets, the Timberwolves would show their power by securing the third and fourth sets for their 15th win of the season.
Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
Transmitter issue impacting some viewers of WTXL-TV
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. As of 7:30am, the issues have been resolved. WTXL-TV is experiencing a transmitter issue that is preventing viewers who normally watch the station via an antenna from receiving a signal. This is impacting the primary ABC channel 27.1, along with six subchannels of Bounce, Grit, Ion Mystery, Court TV, Newsy and Home Shopping Network. The issue occurred Thursday morning and repair crews are working to determine the problem and a timeframe for repair. We hope to return our over-the-air viewers to full service ASAP.
Weekend festivals and outdoor activities stay dry
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — While mornings feel fall-like with a crisp 50- and 60-degree start, we take a good 30-degree swing to get to afternoon highs. Friday stays dry as a dry cold front approaches our area. Highs Friday top out in the upper 80s. Temperatures then drop to...
Pumpkin patch visits will be warm this weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTLX)- — Temperatures will swing a good 30 degrees between morning lows and daytime highs. We start out Wednesday morning in the 40s and 50s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs top out in the mid to low 80s. Temperatures warm even more Thursday through Saturday afternoons. Highs these...
