wjct.org
Land deal conserves 400 acres to buffer Camp Blanding from growth
A conservation nonprofit in Jacksonville has bought 400 acres of Clay County woodlands using government money budgeted to buffer military bases like Camp Blanding from development. The land near Florida 16’s juncture with Florida 21 abuts the site of a county-planned youth sports complex. The $3.4 million purchase was...
wjct.org
Ian recovery efforts, a mounting death toll and ongoing flooding. Plus: How to build a more resilient Florida?
The recovery from Hurricane Ian continues — as the death toll climbs into triple digits. The death toll from the massive storm has passed 100, the majority of those victims in Florida. While Ian’s projected path shifted in the days leading to landfall in Lee County, there are questions...
wjct.org
How other cities are dealing with their housing crises
Florida Rising may, at times, be protesting outside City Hall or passionately speaking during public meetings, but one of the last things the group’s Duval County lead organizer wants is to be seen as an adversary. Instead, Christina Kittle hopes City Council will allow the group to inspire them...
wjct.org
DeSantis sinks $250,000 for USS Orleck
A $250,000 state grant for making the USS Orleck a floating museum at a downtown Jacksonville pier has been lost after Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to block $175 million in local grants that state lawmakers approved last month. The state grant would have helped close the funding gap for setting...
wjct.org
Florida tries to lure back the tourists
Tourism marketers hope they can persuade people to look beyond the wreckage of Hurricane Ian and visit places like Jacksonville. The state's tourism-marketing agency has begun efforts to offset images of Ian damage, taping “blue sky footage of unaffected areas of the state” for an upcoming promotional campaign. Jacksonville, Amelia Island and St. Augustine are among the destinations.
wjct.org
Ian debris collection begins in St. Johns County
Residents of St. Johns County can now get rid of debris from Tropical Storm Ian, which caused a reported $60 million in damage in the county after demolishing the Fort Myers area and crossing the state. The county said Thursday that it has begun the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program....
wjct.org
Q&A: How to get help recovering from Ian in St. Johns County
St. Johns County is still trying to recover from the wrath of Tropical Storm Ian, which walloped the county after devastating the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. On Thursday, as water rushed over the sea wall in downtown St. Augustine, the city's Fire Department made 19...
wjct.org
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
Emily Schwing started stuffing envelopes for KUER FM90 in Salt Lake City, and something that was meant to be a volunteer position turned into a multi-year summer internship. After developing her own show for Carleton Collegeââââ
