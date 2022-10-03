ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, LA

wbrz.com

Detectives asking for help with unsolved Zachary killing

ZACHARY - Detectives and police are reaching out for the public's help in solving a homicide investigation that has been ongoing for almost two years. Investigators found Jacob Nations dead at 4980 Lower Zachary Road on Jan. 11, 2021. The East Baton Rouge Coroner ruled Nations' death a homicide, but a suspect was never found.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue. Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
GONZALES, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA

