Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
wbrz.com
Detectives asking for help with unsolved Zachary killing
ZACHARY - Detectives and police are reaching out for the public's help in solving a homicide investigation that has been ongoing for almost two years. Investigators found Jacob Nations dead at 4980 Lower Zachary Road on Jan. 11, 2021. The East Baton Rouge Coroner ruled Nations' death a homicide, but a suspect was never found.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home
ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
wbrz.com
Man arrested in string of vehicle burglaries on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man Thursday believed to be responsible for several similar burglaries in one parking lot on campus. Officers arrested Jessie Nash, 18, on Thursday as he was the "prime suspect" in several burglary cases that happened in the X Lot on campus. According to LSU Police Department, in all of the previous burglaries, the driver and passenger side windows were smashed.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue. Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information...
kalb.com
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The family of a 17-year-old girl that was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort on Monday, Oct. 3, is now speaking out wanting more answers as to what happened to their loved one. News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family, who confirmed that...
wbrz.com
Mother of slain toddler sues property owner, claims safety concerns at her rental home went ignored
BATON ROUGE - Months after a 3-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while lying in his bed, his mother is now suing the company responsible for overseeing the rental property where her toddler died. Tye Toliver filed the wrongful death lawsuit late last month on behalf of her...
wbrz.com
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Jury finds Ascension Parish man nicknamed ‘Big E’ guilty of third-degree rape
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A jury in Ascension Parish recently concluded that Eric Harris, 40, of Gonzales, aka, “Big E,” was guilty of 3rd Degree Rape. The verdict made last week stemmed from an incident that took place seven years ago. According to the 23rd Judicial District...
theadvocate.com
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
wbrz.com
Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two suspects after they stole two vehicles from a collision center and drove away before crashing into each other and fleeing the scene on foot. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that early Friday morning deputies responded to the Complete Collision on...
wbrz.com
Hours after Crime Stoppers post, LSUPD arrests suspect in campus burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Hours after Capital Region Crime Stoppers made a social media post asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in two burglaries on LSU, officials reported the man had been arrested. The original Facebook post from Crime Stoppers asked for anyone with information regarding the man...
brproud.com
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
brproud.com
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the arrest of a wanted suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the parish Tuesday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said 38-year-old Charles Poston III was arrested and booked into jail on seven felony arrest warrants with additional charges pending. “Sheriff...
