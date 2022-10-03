Read full article on original website
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
'Survivor 43' Fans Love Noelle Lambert's Story — How Did She Become a Paralympian?
New Hampshire native Noelle Lambert has moved and inspired many Survivor fans as the first above-knee amputee to ever compete on the CBS reality competition series. The Survivor 43 cast member hasn't let her prosthesis stop her from being a contender in the new season. She has won people over on and off screen because of that attitude.
Max Thieriot Says Wife Lexi Helped Persuade Him to Star in ‘Fire Country’
Ahead of the series premiere of his new show Fire Country, actor Max Thieriot is giving props to wife Lexi Murphy and SEAL Team costar A.J. Buckley for helping him realize that he had to star in the firefighter drama, which he also co-wrote. Article continues below advertisement. “A.J. had...
Dr. Pia Holec Is One of the Brand-New Experts on 'Married at First Sight'
When it comes to Season 15 of Married at First Sight, eagle-eyed viewers soon realized the San Diego couples weren't the only new faces on the show. After longtime franchise expert Dr. Viviana Coles departed from the fan-favorite reality series in favor of other opportunities, Lifetime revealed two new experts would take over: DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over. Ahead of the...
Taylor Ann Green Opened up About Her Older Sister's Health During the 'Southern Charm' Reunion
The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion featured plenty of drama and disagreements among the Charmers, but it also highlighted a few poignant and emotional moments along the way. During Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Oct. 6, longtime star Austen Kroll talked about his...
Gerard Butler's 'Last Seen Alive' Character Sounds Scottish and American All at Once
The premise of the film Last Seen Alive is terrifying — a husband and wife make a routine stop at a gas station. The wife goes into the store to buy a snack and never returns to the car. Article continues below advertisement. But you know what we're more...
Kim Kardashian's Eating Habits on 'The Kardashians' Have Twitter Abuzz
While no one has the right to judge another for their eating habits or what they prefer to splurge on as a special meal, it's hard to deny the flurry of conversations after Kim Kardashian mentioned being a "flexitarian" in the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians. Mostly, people want to know if that's even a real thing.
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
What Happened to KGO 810 Radio? They Just Made a Huge Announcement
After 80 memorable years on the radio, the legendary KGO 810 show is officially coming to an end. Listeners in the San Francisco Bay Area have grown accustomed to hearing announcements from KGO 810 on a daily basis. Article continues below advertisement. On Oct. 6, 2022, they made it known...
Find out Who Handed Over Their Jacket on 'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. We don't know about you, but we actually get chills everytime we hear chef Gordon Ramsay scream, yell, and ultimately lose his patience. When he kicks out an entire team during dinner service, we feel on top of the world. To us, that's Gordon at his best, and we can't wait to see the 55-year-old Brit back in his prime during the long-awaited 21st season of Hell's Kitchen.
The Final Season of 'Derry Girls' Has Officially Debuted on Netflix
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Derry Girls. Nearly five months after the series finale aired on Channel 4, U.S.-based Netflix subscribers are finally getting to see how it all ends for the five main teens on Derry Girls. The comedy, which follows four female classmates (Michelle, Clare, Orla,...
The Cast for 'The Mole' on Netflix Is Here To Lie, Cheat, and Win Lots of Money
If you never watched the original Mole series on ABC, all you have to know about the reboot on Netflix is that it's a game show centered around lying, targeting others, and getting all the way to the end. OK, so maybe other reality shows are designed in a similar vein, but this is a little different. And the Season 1 cast for The Mole on Netflix is full of people who understand that they aren't here to make friends.
'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Has Never Shied Away From Sharing His Political Beliefs
Actor Kelsey Grammer has been a household name since his beloved psychiatrist character Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular on Cheers. The five-time Emmy winner would of course go on to star in the hit spinoff Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons before wrapping up in 2004. The actor has kept busy since, continuing his recurring Sideshow Bob role on The Simpsons and appearing on a range of shows from 30 Rock to Dr. Death.
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47
It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
