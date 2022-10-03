ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Girl, 16, arrested in Hamden shootout that wounded woman in home with stray bullet

HAMDEN — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in a September shootout that wounded a woman in her house, police said. The teen was arrested Wednesday on charges that included criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, Hamden Police Detective Sean J. Dolan said. Her other charges were unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Third suspect at-large in deadly Hartford carjacking, report shows

HJARTFORD — A third suspect in Monday’s deadly daytime carjacking got away, according to a police report released Friday. The suspect is one of three who police said pointed guns and fired at the driver of a Range Rover in an apparent attempt to steal the luxury SUV. The driver pulled out his own gun, and there was an exchange of gunfire, the report stated.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Windsor Locks woman, 70, assaulted in random attack while working out, police say

WINDSOR LOCKS — An older local woman was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault by a stranger Thursday morning, according to police. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, has been charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment for attacking the woman, police said. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Police said Russell did not have a known address.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bethel man killed in New Milford hit-and-run crash on Route 7

NEW MILFORD — A 64-year-old Bethel man was killed in a hit-and-run on Danbury Road Thursday, according to police. The New Milford Police Department was called to Danbury Road, or Route 7, around 9:25 p.m. for the reported crash. According to police, a 41-year-old New Milford woman was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse north on Danbury Road when she fatally struck a pedestrian.
NEW MILFORD, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Ledyard store targeted in string of southeast Connecticut robberies, police say

LEDYARD — Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a grocery store in one of several similar robberies that occurred in southeast Connecticut on Friday night. Ledyard police said they responded to a report of a robbery at Pumpkin Hill Marketplace at 126 Gallup Hill Road around 9:08 p.m. Friday. Store employees told police a lone male robbed the store at gunpoint before running across the street to a car and driving away.
LEDYARD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury drug raids lead to 5 arrests, 3,000 bags of heroin and guns

WATERBURY — Five city residents were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement found hundreds of bags of heroin and three guns in two local homes, police said. Waterbury and state police and parole officers, raided two homes on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation. In the homes, officers seized three handguns with extended magazines, 3,167 bags of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine and more than $7,600 in cash, the police department said in a news release Friday morning.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Thieves caught stealing catalytic converter, New London police say

NEW LONDON — Police say three males were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a car early Friday. New London officers responded to the intersection of Williams Street and Chappell Street around 3:59 a.m. Friday for a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress, according to police.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Person seriously hurt in Madison crash, police say

MADISON — Police say a person suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Horse Pond and Strawberry Hill roads around 1:50 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash, according to Capt. Douglas Harkins. At the scene, police said officers and firefighters saw the crash caused...
MADISON, CT

