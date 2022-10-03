Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sought by police in connection with multiple stabbing surrenders at courthouse
BRIDGEPORT – A city man, being sought in connection to the stabbing of a couple in August, agreed to surrender peacefully at the Golden Hill Street courthouse. But Alika McFarlane expressed surprise when Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid ordered the 42-year-old held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Friday.
Register Citizen
Police: Girl, 16, arrested in Hamden shootout that wounded woman in home with stray bullet
HAMDEN — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in a September shootout that wounded a woman in her house, police said. The teen was arrested Wednesday on charges that included criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, Hamden Police Detective Sean J. Dolan said. Her other charges were unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Register Citizen
Third suspect at-large in deadly Hartford carjacking, report shows
HJARTFORD — A third suspect in Monday’s deadly daytime carjacking got away, according to a police report released Friday. The suspect is one of three who police said pointed guns and fired at the driver of a Range Rover in an apparent attempt to steal the luxury SUV. The driver pulled out his own gun, and there was an exchange of gunfire, the report stated.
Register Citizen
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer arrested in Hartford
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
Register Citizen
Gunman identified in shooting of New Haven police officer, official says
NEW HAVEN — A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a city police officer who was responding to a crash involving a stolen car early Friday in the Fair Haven neighborhood, authorities said. Police Chief Karl Jacobson identified the suspect as Jose Claudio, 36, in a news...
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman, 70, assaulted in random attack while working out, police say
WINDSOR LOCKS — An older local woman was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault by a stranger Thursday morning, according to police. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, has been charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment for attacking the woman, police said. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Police said Russell did not have a known address.
Register Citizen
East Hartford resident demands action after neighbor's house shot up
EAST HARTFORD — A local resident told the town council Wednesday that recent gunfire into a nearby house is only the most serious assault on peace and quality of life that he and his neighbors have endured for years. Dominic Sansone, who identified himself as a retired U.S. Army...
Register Citizen
Police: Bethel man killed in New Milford hit-and-run crash on Route 7
NEW MILFORD — A 64-year-old Bethel man was killed in a hit-and-run on Danbury Road Thursday, according to police. The New Milford Police Department was called to Danbury Road, or Route 7, around 9:25 p.m. for the reported crash. According to police, a 41-year-old New Milford woman was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse north on Danbury Road when she fatally struck a pedestrian.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
Register Citizen
Ledyard store targeted in string of southeast Connecticut robberies, police say
LEDYARD — Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a grocery store in one of several similar robberies that occurred in southeast Connecticut on Friday night. Ledyard police said they responded to a report of a robbery at Pumpkin Hill Marketplace at 126 Gallup Hill Road around 9:08 p.m. Friday. Store employees told police a lone male robbed the store at gunpoint before running across the street to a car and driving away.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury drug raids lead to 5 arrests, 3,000 bags of heroin and guns
WATERBURY — Five city residents were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement found hundreds of bags of heroin and three guns in two local homes, police said. Waterbury and state police and parole officers, raided two homes on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation. In the homes, officers seized three handguns with extended magazines, 3,167 bags of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine and more than $7,600 in cash, the police department said in a news release Friday morning.
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Register Citizen
State drops charges against Bridgeport man accused of scamming his ailing mother out of her Stamford condo
STAMFORD — A 69-year-old Bridgeport man accused of allegedly trying to scam his mother out of her Shippan condo in 2016 had charges dismissed Thursday as a part of a deal made with a Superior Court judge. State prosecutors agreed to drop charges of criminal attempt at first-degree larceny...
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
Register Citizen
Thieves caught stealing catalytic converter, New London police say
NEW LONDON — Police say three males were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a car early Friday. New London officers responded to the intersection of Williams Street and Chappell Street around 3:59 a.m. Friday for a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress, according to police.
Register Citizen
Person seriously hurt in Madison crash, police say
MADISON — Police say a person suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Horse Pond and Strawberry Hill roads around 1:50 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash, according to Capt. Douglas Harkins. At the scene, police said officers and firefighters saw the crash caused...
