Miami-Dade cop accused of cocaine possession, firing gun in air after fight with wife

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department has been relieved of duty and is under investigation after the officer allegedly fired his gun in the air following a domestic dispute with his wife at their home in Sunrise, authorities said..

A Broward County judge on Monday ordered Officer Thomas Cedre, 40, to post a $3,000 bond and said he could not have any guns or ammunition in his possession while out on bond.

Officer Thomas de Jesus Cedre was accused of drug possession and recklessly firing a gun into the air after a dispute with his wife on Oct. 1, 2022 at their Sunrise home. Broward Sheriff's Office

Miami-Dade police Cheif Freddy Ramirez said he is aware of Cedre's arrest.

"The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is currently under investigation. Our police officers are held to higher standards and are held accountable for their actions. Although I am truly disappointed to hear about the arrest, the Miami-Dade Police Department remains committed to our community and to maintaining transparency throughout this process.

According to a police report, Cedre is facing a cocaine possession charge and recklessly discharging a weapon in public in connection with an incident Saturday shortly after 9 p.m. at their home in Sunrise.

Cedre's wife told police that the two argued after he arrived at their home and was allegedly intoxicated.

The two argued before the suspect's wife decided to take the couple's two children and leave. As she was driving away, the woman told police she heard two shots being fired.

Sunrise police called Cedre and told him to exit the home after they spoke to his wife at a nearby 7-Eleven.

When officers searched his home they found three guns and a "bag of white powder," according to the police report.