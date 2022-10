Reading is fundamental—and not just in the gay way. So in a time when libraries and institutions of learning are under attack by ignorant christofascists, it’s a goddess-send to have something like Litquake (Thu/2-October 22) going strong. Twenty-three years strong, in fact, delivering dozens upon dozens of writers and events right up to your slipcase. The first week/end is stacked, so here’s six quick free items that had me rapidly pushing up my pince-nez. (And don’t forget the infamous Litcrawl, October 22, which fills tons of oddball venues with words, glorious words—and sometimes drinks, glorious drinks.) P.S. Check out our always lively Arts + Culture section for more great to-dos.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO