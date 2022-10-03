ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Electrical Short Displaces Ten East Casper Residents

Yesterday evening, shortly after 9:00 PM, there was a structure fire reported at the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS. The release said that an electrical panel in the home appeared to be malfunctioning, producing heat, sparks, and light smoke. Firefighters and technicians with Rocky Mountain Power secured electrical power to the residence and searched for extension around the panel.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
My Country 95.5

LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors

It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Have You Seen Casper’s Halloween House Rocking?

There's definitely something about Halloween that puts us all in a different type of mood. Could be the fact that it's fully fall, the summer temps are behind us, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are now shaped as pumpkins or the ghost, goblins and spooktacular opportunities to get scared. The number...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
My Country 95.5

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Council Approves MOU for Story Walk Along Platte River

On Tuesday, the Casper city council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Natrona County Public library to set up a story walk along the Platte River Trail. The walk, which according to the MOU will be completed by Nov. 15, would include 24 panels spaced 20 feet apart along the trail, each with a page from a book, which can be rotated out as the library sees fit.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Annual Hospitality and Tourism Summit to be Held in Casper

Visit Casper announced in a press release that the annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit would take place in Casper from Oct. 19 to 20. The summit will include people from around Wyoming for two days at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Renee Penton-Jones, Chairman of the Wyoming Hospitality...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper College Choirs to Join Wyoming Symphony

Casper College Choirs have been invited to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Welsh Auditorium in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the Casper Civic Chorale will also be included. This ticketed event will be available via...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy