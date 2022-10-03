Read full article on original website
Commission allocates $200,000 in ARPA funds to aid county food pantry
Members of the Texas County Commission met Sept. 28-29 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Approved an allocation of $200,000 to the Texas County Food Pantry from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It will assist in various programs. •Reviewed an email from Bowman Bail Bonds. It will followed up...
Flag retirement ceremony planned; Veterans Day event planned
A flag retirement ceremony — organized by two military organizations — is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars post on North U.S. 63. That organization and American Legion Post 41 of Houston are joining to hold the 3 p.m. event, along with cornhole games and chili supper. Persons are encouraged to bring old worn and tattered flags.
Cabool, TCMH receive $1.3 million from federal program
Texas County projects have received about $1.3 million to support efforts to better the region, the federal Delta Regional Authority announced. Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn will receive $1 million. The City of Cabool will use the funds to complete a new concrete paved roadway in support of business expansion at the park. The investment will create 65 jobs and retain 25. The total investment is $2.375 million.
HHS cross country runners compete at Licking meet
Houston cross country runners turned in more good performances Thursday at the annual Licking Wildcat Invitational at Deer Lick Park in Licking. In high school competition, Houston’s boys took second among six squads with enough runners to generate a team score, trailing only Alton. Freshman Warren Hinkle led the...
County back in drought designation
Texas County is back in a drought designation, the National Weather Service said Thursday. The county is listed as “abnormally dry,” it said.
A great place for words
I just love silly play-on-words and just love words in general. They are such an important part of our communication. In the library, we have plenty of words in all of our books just waiting to be read. Come check out our “orange” display of books. Reminder that...
Sales tax receipts show big jump in last distribution
Monthly sales tax revenue generated by Texas County merchants was up 22.3 percent from the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. The county collects three half-cent sales taxes. Each contributed about $120,983. For the year, collections stand at $1.04 million, up about $73,813 from the first nine months of 2021.
Sheriff’s office seeks answers in suspicious death case
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened in the suspicious death of Lebanon resident Hope L. Arnold, 33. Robert Eugene Nyman, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last week following the preliminary investigation. On Sept. 26 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Arnold on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was located over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. For more on this story see the LCR.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
PHOTOS: HHS volleyball vs. Gainesville
The Houston High School volleyball team played Gainesville on Tuesday (Oct. 4) in Houston’s New Gym. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case
A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
DEATH NOTICE: Ruby Ratterree
Services for Ruby Ratterree, 103, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Hopewell Church, Graff. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time at the church, which is at 10410 Highway 38, Graff. Send an online condolence.
Coroner releases report for August
Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster answered 17 calls in August, according to her monthly report. There were 14 natural deaths: Cancer (4), Chronic pulmonary disease (3), heart attack (2), advanced age (2), stroke (1), pulmonary embolism (1) and heart failure (1). There were no homicides, one suicide by gunshot wound,...
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
Undefeated Tigers play at home this evening against Willow Springs Bears
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The undefeated Houston High School football team (6-0) will play at Tiger Stadium tonight against the Willow Springs Bears. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The contest will be streamed live online at houstonherald.com/live. A pre-game...
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife
A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested
Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
Woman charged after allegedly stealing truck and taking Licking officer on high-speed chase
After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges. Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with...
