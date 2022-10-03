The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened in the suspicious death of Lebanon resident Hope L. Arnold, 33. Robert Eugene Nyman, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last week following the preliminary investigation. On Sept. 26 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Arnold on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was located over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO