wfft.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hillegas and Butler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - People should avoid the area of Hillegas and Butler roads due to an accident. Crews are currently at the scene and traffic will be impacted.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was badly hurt after he was found lying unresponsive on the side of a north Fort Wayne roadway Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard. According to a report from the Fort...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs woman in Wednesday fatal crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 27-year-old Monroeville woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim in the fatal crash on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Minnich Road just after 9 a.m. where they found the...
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
fortwaynesnbc.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned on South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Street and East Washington Boulevard will temporarily close, according to a release from City officials. A northbound detour will use Maumee Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Lake Avenue. A southbound detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard.
WOWO News
Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
WANE-TV
SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
wfft.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man not wearing a helmet sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Around 6:24 p.m., FWPD responded to a call about a man laying on the side of the road at 5950 Cross Creek Boulevard. Police say there were no witnesses to...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WANE-TV
Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
WOWO News
UPDATED: One dead after crash in southeast Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show that the...
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
thevillagereporter.com
North Central (Pioneer) School Bus Involved In Accident With Semi Truck
MADISON TOWNSHIP, OHIO – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred on October 6th, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 16 at the US Route 20 intersection in Madison Township, Williams County. Aaron D....
WANE-TV
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Traffic snarled along I-69 following semi turnover crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of southbound I-69, just south of US 24, following a crash in the area Monday morning. ISP tells WPTA a semi went off road while driving along I-69 near the 300 mile-marker and...
WANE-TV
Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 248 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,392 cases and 1,194 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wsplradio.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
