BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield
Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...

BBC
Benefits increases proposed by committee
New increases to benefits in Guernsey have been proposed and are set to be voted on by the States. The Committee for Employment and Social Security has produced a report on benefits that are covered by taxation. Its proposals include raising family allowance and severe disability benefit by 7% and...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms
Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
