wcti12.com
Man arrested after shots fired in Havelock city limits, no one injured
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police Department officials arrested a man after responding to shots being fired. They said it happened Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern was arrested and charged...
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
wcti12.com
James Gizzi sentenced to 17-25 years in prison
NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in Craven County court Friday. Gizzi stood trial in the death of his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson. He was accused of killing her and burning down her house, along with other crimes.
jocoreport.com
Police: 19 Year-Old Driver Who Caused US 301 Crash Charged With Impaired Driving
SMITHFIELD – Police have charged a Four Oaks teenager with driving while impaired following a violent head on collision on US 301 South. The wreck was reported at 5:37am Saturday, in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ building, and near the Tyler Drive intersection. Smithfield Police said John...
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
wcti12.com
Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
wcti12.com
Two ENC roads to temporary close for railroad crossing repairs
ONSLOW, CARTERET COUNTY — Two roads East of Jacksonville will be closing for about a month for repairs to railroad crossings. Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open...
wcti12.com
Maximum sentence given to James Gizzi, officials speak about trial
NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi will spend at least the next 17 years behind bars for seven felonies, including burning down his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson's house, and stealing her car. On Friday, October 7, the judge sentenced James Gizzi to the maximum time for his charges of...
wcti12.com
Greenville police looking for suspects in breaking and entering, theft of credit card
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Property Crimes Division are looking for two suspects from recent crimes. They said the two men are suspected of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of a credit card to make several purchases. Anyone who can identify both...
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
cbs17
1 injured in Capital Blvd. school bus crash involving 3 vehicles in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
WITN
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
cbs17
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
jocoreport.com
US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver
SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
Raleigh police have identified man found dead on greenway and ask public for help
Raleigh police need the public’s help in a death investigation.
WITN
Man wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for last week’s murder of a Greenville store clerk. Greenville police say they have obtained murder and robbery warrants for Elijah Daniel, of Greenville. The 18-year-old is accused of killing Zahran Jaghama last Monday night. Jaghama was working at Amigos Tobacco...
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
