ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 mn for unlawful crypto promo

By Miguel MEDINA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TozBd_0iK5cMir00
Kim Kardashian, shown here at Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Milan on September 24, 2022, has agreed to pay the SEC more than $1 million for unlawfully promoting crypto /AFP/File

US reality star Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine after unlawfully pushing a cryptocurrency on Instagram without revealing that she was paid to do so, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday.

The agency accused Kardashian, who has 331 million followers on Instagram -- making her one of the top ten most followed people on the global social network -- of failing to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to post about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.

The fine includes a penalty of $1 million plus $260,000, representing the amount Kardashian paid plus interest, the SEC said in a statement. She also agreed not to promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

"Are you guys into crypto????" the post, published in June of 2021, read.

"This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!"

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the case was "a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesnât mean that those investment products are right for all investors."

"We encourage investors to consider an investment's potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals," Gensler said in a statement.

- 'Fully cooperated' -

Reality-star-turned entrepreneur Kardashian came to fame with the US reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which tracked the lives of her family members in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old has steadily built her business empire in recent years -- most visibly with her apparel and beauty brands -- and has a net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Forbes.

She announced last month that she was branching into a new business arena with the launch of a private equity firm SKKY Partners.

"Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC," a lawyer for the star said in a statement sent to AFP.

She "fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter," it said.

Kardashian "wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits."

Other celebrities have been nabbed in the past by US authorities for illegally promoting cryptocurrencies, including boxer Floyd Mayweather, rap star DJ Khaled, actor Steven Seagal and rapper T.I.

In January, investors also launched a class action lawsuit against Kardashian, Mayweather and former basketball player Paul Pierce, as well as the two founders of EthereumMax, accusing them of artificially inflating the cryptocurrency's price.

The ultra-volatile and poorly regulated crypto market has plunged in 2022.

Many central banks and financial market regulators have warned about the dangers posed by cryptocurrencies. But in the absence of a clear legislative framework, users are rarely informed when making their investments, say crypto critics.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Judge halts Twitter-Musk case, sets Oct. 28 deadline to close deal

A US judge on Thursday suspended litigation in the saga over Elon Musk's proposed $44-billion takeover of Twitter, giving the parties until October 28 to finalize the on-again, off-again megadeal. With an October 17 trial date on Twitter's breach-of-contract suits against Musk looming, the unpredictable Tesla boss did an about-face on Tuesday, reviving his $44-billion takeover plan on condition the Delaware court halt the lawsuit against him.
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

Musk says Twitter has refused to suspend litigation on buyout

Elon Musk asked a US judge Thursday to suspend Twitter's lawsuit over their troubled takeover negotiations after the embattled social media company balked at the Tesla's chief's demand to freeze the litigation. Twitter said Tuesday it expects to close the buyout deal at the $54.20 price in a statement that did not address Musk's demands over freezing the litigation.
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

Biden hails IBM's $20 bln investment announcement

IBM hosted US President Joe Biden Thursday to celebrate the announcement of a $20-billion investment in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state. "This investment includes breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, mainframe computers, quantum computers and artificial intelligence," Krishna said.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
AFP

Prince Harry launches legal action against UK media group

Britain's Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles. ANL, also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said on Thursday it "utterly and unambiguously" rejected the allegations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Gary Gensler
AFP

Choice of Saudi for Winter Games reflects worsening environment for major events

The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement but it follows a double logic. They decided it was better to go to Saudi Arabia rather than nowhere", said Pim Verschuuren, a specialist in the geopolitics of sport at the University of Rennes II.  Japan and China, fresh from hosting the last summer and winter Olympics, have abandoned the Asian Winter Games after hosting six of the first eight.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

87K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy