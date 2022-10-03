ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Turkey and Libya sign maritime hydrocarbons deal

By Aude GENET, Mahmud Turkia
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUTm5_0iK5cKxP00
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak to reporters after s signing a maritime gas deal /AFP

Turkey's foreign minister signed a deal in Libya's capital Monday allowing for oil and gas exploration in Libya's Mediterranean waters, three years after a maritime border deal that angered European nations.

"We've signed a memorandum of understanding on exploration for hydrocarbons in Libya's territorial waters and on Libyan soil, by mixed Turkish-Libyan companies," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Tripoli.

The deal follows an agreement Turkey signed with authorities in Tripoli in 2019, which demarcated the countries' shared maritime borders but sparked anger in Greece and Cyprus.

Cavusoglu however stressed on Monday that the new accord was between "two sovereign countries -- it's win-win for both, and other countries have no right to interfere".

Najla al-Mangoush, foreign minister in Libya's Government of National Unity, said the new deal was "important", especially in light of "the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions" for energy markets.

The deal was rejected by a rival administration in the war-torn country's east.

Turkey had signed a controversial security agreement in November 2019 with Libya's UN-recognised government at the time, laying claim to extensive, potentially gas-rich areas of the Mediterranean.

The deal came at the height of a year-long battle between rival governments vying for control of Libya's capital.

The arrival of Turkish drones shortly afterwards was seen as crucial in the victory of Tripoli-based forces against those of eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar, backed at the time by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

- 'Unacceptable' -

Turkey continues to play a major role in Libya's west, where rival governments are again struggling for control two years after the end of the last major conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HV4Ph_0iK5cKxP00
Libya /AFP

Since March, a government appointed by Libya's eastern-based parliament has been attempting to take office in Tripoli, but has so far failed.

Both the speaker of parliament and the head of the rival administration rejected Monday's accord.

Speaker Aguila Saleh, who has long argued that the Tripoli-based government's mandate has expired, called the deal "illegal and unacceptable", while the rival government of former interior minister Fathi Bashagha threatened to use the courts to annul it.

Cavusoglu was accompanied in Tripoli by a high-level delegation also including Turkey's energy, defence and trade ministers.

Libya has been mired in violence for more than a decade since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Dozens of armed groups have been struggling for influence, backed by multiple foreign powers.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

European leaders show 'unity' in face of Russia's war

Leaders from across Europe met Thursday in Prague for the inaugural summit of a new forum aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia's aggression, with Ukraine's president urging more support for Kyiv. "We displayed the unity of 44 European countries which as 44 very clearly expressed their condemnation of Russia's war and their support for Ukraine," French President Emmanuel Macron said. 
POLITICS
AFP

Russian elite voice growing anger as losses mount in Ukraine

A growing list of failings and defeats in Ukraine have spawned angry outbursts from Russia's elite, who still support the "military operation" but have gone as far as to suggest army chiefs should face the firing squad. - Capital punishment - Solovyov, who is under EU sanctions, said certain members of the army's top ranks deserved to face a firing squad.
POLITICS
AFP

Putin says war to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned".
POLITICS
AFP

EU should give tanks to Ukraine: European Parliament chief

The European Union should deliver tanks to Ukraine and speed up the procedure of having the country join the bloc, European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola told AFP Wednesday. - Ukraine's EU bid - The parliament president also reiterated her call for Ukraine to have an "accelerated" entry into the European Union. 
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fathi Bashagha
AFP

Lebanon far from gas riches even if Israel deal agreed: analysts

Lebanon is grappling to strike a deal with Israel over contested maritime gas fields, but even with an agreement the cash-strapped country faces multiple hurdles before tapping potential hydrocarbon riches, analysts say. Already, Lebanon lags far behind Israel which has been investing in the offshore Karish field for years and is expecting its first gas within weeks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

France under fire over Ukraine weapons deliveries

France has repeatedly been in critics' sights over its lower level of military support to Ukraine compared with allies, but officials and experts say capacity rather than political will is at the root of the differences. Even with its far higher stocks and productive capacity, "there is starting to be concern among US military leaders about weapons reserves" given the level delivered to Ukraine and the parallel commitment to defend Taiwan in case of Chinese attack.
MILITARY
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
MILITARY
AFP

Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers say 'only death' awaits Russians

Exhausted and caked in mud, Ukrainian paratroopers fly their blue and yellow national flag from tanks, fresh from recapturing the strategic city of Lyman from the Russians. In a country lane near Lyman, a strategic railway hub, bearded paratroopers wear blue ribbons on their forearms or chests.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#United Nations#Hydrocarbons#Nato#European#Turkish Libyan#Ukrainian#Un
AFP

Traore officially named Burkina Faso president after coup

Captain Ibrahim Traore was appointed as president of Burkina Faso on Wednesday, according to an official statement, after the West African country's second coup in less than nine months. Traore has been appointed as "Head of State, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces", according to the official statement read out on national television by spokesman for the ruling junta Captain Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since a Kyiv counter-offensive rattled Moscow's war effort. Separatist forces in the war-battered Donetsk region said they had retaken a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks.
MILITARY
AFP

OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Homemade 'DIY' weapons boost Ukraine war arsenal

In a metal workshop in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, a homemade anti-drone system waits to be mounted on a military pick-up truck. For several weeks, Iranian kamikaze drones used by Russia have been attacking southern cities like Kryvyi Rih, terrorising the population.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Country
Egypt
AFP

Ukraine town fearful after sudden shifts in control

The people of Lyman, emerging from cellars after Ukraine recaptured the town from Russian forces, have been left confused and fearful by both the battle and the shifting political map. A few hours later, Ukraine retook the town.
POLITICS
AFP

N.Korea fires missiles, flies warplanes as it blames US for 'escalation'

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday and flew warplanes, while claiming its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests were necessary countermeasures against joint military drills by the United States and South Korea. The United States redeployed the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to waters east of South Korea as part of a broad-ranging military response to Pyongyang's Tuesday test, which also included joint bombing and missile drills.
MILITARY
AFP

Putin, the leader dreaming of Russian grandeur at any cost

Restoring Russia to its rightful place among the world's great powers has obsessed President Vladimir Putin, whose offensive in Ukraine was to be the culmination of over 20 years of iron-willed leadership. Just days before the launch of the Ukraine offensive, French President Emmanuel Macron worried of a Putin "more unbending, more isolated."
POLITICS
AFP

UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against debating alleged widespread abuses in China's Xinjiang region after intense lobbying by Beijing, in a heavy setback for Western nations. But in a moment of knife-edge drama, countries on the 47-member council in Geneva voted 19-17 against holding a debate on human rights in Xinjiang, with 11 nations abstaining.
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong to not enforce sanctions on megayacht linked to Putin ally

Hong Kong said Friday it will not act on any "unilateral" Western sanctions, after a luxury megayacht linked to one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs docked in its waters. "The Hong Kong government does not implement, nor do we have the legal authority to take action on, unilateral sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions," a spokesperson told AFP on Friday.
CHINA
AFP

Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' after Russian threats on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Thursday the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon", warning that Vladimir Putin may use his atomic arsenal as Russian troops struggle against a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis" in 1962, Biden said Thursday in New York, adding that "we're trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp".
MILITARY
AFP

West bracing for defeat against China at UN rights vote

Western countries trying to pass an unprecedented resolution at the UN's top rights body targeting China for widespread abuses were scrambling Thursday for votes and bracing for possible defeat. But after weeks of frenzied lobbying from both sides, Western diplomats appeared to be bracing that the resolution will not pass in the 47-member council.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

87K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy