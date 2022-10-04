ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden tells storm-hit Puerto Rico: 'America's with you'

By Saul Loeb with Sebastian Smith in Washington, Jose Rodriguez, SAUL LOEB
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2WCL_0iK5c0O800
President Joe Biden flew to Puerto Rico to tell the island 'America's with you' as it recovers from its latest hurricane /AFP

President Joe Biden toured hurricane-devastated areas of Puerto Rico on Monday, promising the sometimes overlooked US territory that this time, "America's with you."

The president and First Lady Jill Biden -- who on Wednesday will also visit the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida where dozens have died -- headed to Ponce, on the south coast of Puerto Rico, pounded by Hurricane Fiona last month.

"We came here in person to show weâre with you â- all of America's with you," he said in televised remarks. "I am committed to this island."

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described Ponce as "the hardest hit area of Puerto Rico" and "an area where people have lost almost everything."

More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona passed over, thousands of people on the island, which is American but not a state, remain without power. Officials said at least seven percent of customers are still without electricity and five percent without water.

Biden announced $60 million to strengthen storm defenses, including flood barricades and warning systems -- all on top of hundreds of millions of dollars in new budgeting made possible by the huge infrastructure spending bill passed by the Democratic-led Congress last year.

To Puerto Ricans skeptical of the sometimes distant federal government, Biden insisted: "We're going to make sure you get every single dollar promised."

Not everyone on the ground was buying the pitch.

"I've not been interested in watching the news or following the president's visit," said retiree Nixa Sanabria, 66, from Catano in the north.

"It's the usual political talk to sell the idea to folks that we'll be given this or that -- and then nothing happens."

- Trump's paper towels -

But the visit was part of a message from the Biden administration that the government is taking responsibility, in contrast to Donald Trump, who publicly fought with the island's leadership and even suggested in 2018 that death tolls from hurricanes were manipulated to make him look "bad."

Biden's stop in Puerto Rico came five years to the day that Trump stopped by in the wake of the especially destructive 2017 Hurricane Maria.

In a quickly viral moment, Trump shocked local people by  jovially tossing rolls of paper towels, basketball style, into a crowd of residents whose lives had been turned upside down by flooding and damage.

The mayor of the capital San Juan at the time called Trump's behavior "abominable."

Departing for Puerto Rico, Biden told reporters that the island hadn't "been taken very good care of" in the past. And in Ponce, he insisted things were now different.

"Times like these, our nation comes together, (we) put aside political differences and get to work. We show up," Biden said.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said that mayors on the island she had spoken to "finally feel like this administration cares for them."

- Test of leadership -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OApqg_0iK5c0O800
US First Lady Jill Biden participates in a community service project to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico /AFP

The annual hurricanes often cut a ruinous path from the Caribbean up over Puerto Rico and Cuba or the Bahamas before hitting the US east or southern coasts.

Florida officials said the latest death count from Hurricane Ian was now at least 68 while another four deaths have been recorded in North Carolina.

The vast majority of those deaths occurred in Lee County on Florida's west coast, where the storm roared ashore with devastating force and where questions are being raised about whether authorities there ordered evacuations early enough.

In Puerto Rico, 25 deaths have been linked to Hurricane Fiona, according to the island's public health department, which is still investigating how 12 of the fatalities occurred.

The entire US territory lost power and about one million people were left temporarily without drinking water, when Fiona -- then a Category 1 storm -- hammered the island in mid-September.

Biden quickly declared a state of emergency, freeing up federal funds and expertise.

Island residents have complained of being ignored by Washington after previous disasters, including the hit from twin hurricanes, Irma and Maria, in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5BTq_0iK5c0O800
A flooded street after Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico /AFP

US authorities -- federal, state and local -- are often judged by the effectiveness of their response to such disasters.

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf coast, critics castigated then-president George W. Bush after photos showed him surveying damage while flying high overhead.

Comments / 2

Biden is dazed & confused
3d ago

What’s he going to do ? Shake hands with invisible 🫥 people? Give them oil from the oil reserve? Nope he sold it to China 🇨🇳… How about taxpayers money 💰.. nope he used it on illegal immigrants and climate fiction.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Federal probe finds evidence of Hunter Biden tax crimes: report

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, believe they have evidence of tax crimes and it will be up to a prosecutor to decide whether to bring any charges, The Washington Post reported Thursday. According to the Post, federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and lying on gun purchase paperwork in 2018.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Election State#Hurricane Irma#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#Hurricane Fiona#American#Democratic#Congress#Puerto Ricans
Washington Examiner

Hurricane Biden: Most fear ‘1930s-like Depression’

American voters see no end to the economic destruction under President Joe Biden, with most now predicting a 1930s-style Great Depression. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 57% said that they believe the U.S. will enter a “1930s-like Depression” soon, including 21% who think a depression is “very likely.” Just 32% don’t think the downturn will end that badly.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS News

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

After months of negotiations, President Biden signed off on the largest U.S. prisoner swap of his administration. The deal with Venezuela brought home seven detained Americans in exchange for relatives of the Venezuelan president, known as the "Narco Nephews." Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
POTUS
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy