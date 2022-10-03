ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
astaga.com

1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu Crypto Added By Whales Amid BSC Hack

Shiba Inu crypto Ecosystem dropped its most anticipated Shiba Eternity, a CCG sport amid the unstable market circumstances. Nonetheless, on the official obtain day (October 6) the constructing anticipation didn’t pump the Shiba Inu costs. Shiba Inu crypto to surge?. In the meantime, after the launch of SHIB’s official...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead

Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Tokens#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Shib
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: Tracing SHIB’s ability to rebound from its newly found support

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bearish pattern on the daily chart. The meme-token’s funding rate on FTX turned positive over the last two days. The token saw a slight...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS

