Giants QB Daniel Jones day-to-day with ankle injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that Daniel Jones is day-to-day with the ankle injury he suffered yesterday. He adds that there is optimism Jones will be available for New York’s Week 5 game against the Packers in London. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports exactly the opposite, however (Twitter link). More tests will be needed during the week to make a final determination.

The 25-year-old has gotten off to a similar start in 2022 to the rest of his career in terms of completion percentage and QB rating. He has managed only a 3:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, though, and has already taken 14 sacks. His passing totals have dropped with respect to both yards per attempt and per game, though he is averaging over 48 yards per contest on the ground.

Jones entered the 2022 campaign with plenty of question marks surrounding his future. After the Giants made the expected move of declining his fifth-year option, the Duke alum is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of the year. His first season under new head coach Brian Daboll has begun with an unexpected amount of team success, as the Giants are 3-1, though Jones himself has yet to make the substantive progress likely necessary to land a deal to stay in the Big Apple in March.

If Jones is unable to play on Sunday, the team’s QB situation could get complicated. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion not long after relieving Jones, leaving his Week 5 availability very much in doubt. New concussion protocols are expected to be in place by then, leading to the sense that teams around the league will be particularly cautious.

At a minimum, Davis Webb is likely to be elevated from the practice squad before the game. The 27-year-old made a single appearance with Daboll and the Bills last year, and could have remained in Buffalo as a QBs coach. Instead, he will receive plenty of attention this week, depending on the status of Jones’ ankle.