Austin, TX

Eater

Far South Austin Bar Indian Roller Is Closing

Far south Austin bar Indian Roller is closing in October. The last day of service for the 10006 Menchaca Road bar is on Saturday, October 22. The Instagram post announcing the shutter shares that the bar is looking for a like-business to take over the property, with the goal of something “that keeps the Austin dream alive and [will] keep the [sic] south Austin weird, unique, and soulful.” Eater has reached out for more information.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Eater

Trendy Chicago Convenience Store Chain Foxtrot Is Opening Four Austin Markets

Foxtrot — the Chicago-based trendy curated convenience store chain and delivery service — is expanding into Austin, with four new storefronts planned by early 2023. The Austin stores will carry the usual Foxtrot offerings from independent and national companies, with a bunch of Austin brands. The company has long carried products from Austin-based Kosmic Kombucha and Siete Foods. Now, with this expansion into the city, customers can expect even more locally sourced goods from brands, including Lick Honest Ice Creams, Chop Chop, Bakery Cloud Nine, Pinthouse Brewing, and St. Elmo Brewing Company. Other items will include coffee, seasonal drinks, smoothies, prepared foods, beers, wines, and everyday essentials.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin City Limits Music Festival Is Adding a Whole New Barbecue Area

Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is adding a first-time-ever dedicated barbecue section to the multi-day event this October. The ACL BBQ Pitmasters will feature a daily Central Texas barbecue restaurant and pitmaster, who will prep and smoke food on-site and sell plates. It takes place during the festival from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, and then again from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, at Zilker Park.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?

The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was shot, Wednesday night in East Austin. The Austin Police Department just before eight responded to shots fired call in East Austin. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot in the left arm, she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11

A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX

