Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
lasalle.edu
Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.
Alumni are cordially invited to the Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as the 30th President of La Salle University, Friday, Oct. 28. At 10:00 a.m., join us on campus for the Inauguration Ceremony at TruMark Financial Center, followed by a Community Celebration on the Hansen Quad at 12:00 p.m.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
etxview.com
Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church
Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
fox29.com
'It still hurts': Family looking for answers nearly 20 years after murder of Philadelphia R&B star
PHILADELPHIA - John Whitehead's untimely death came more than 20 years after his song "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" topped the charts, but his murder remains unsolved nearly another 20 years later. "I feel like I did 18 years ago. It still hurts," his daughter Lakia said. "And I feel...
Reckless drivers cause chaos, set off fireworks in North Philadelphia and Old City
"I could smell the burning rubber from my house," said Temple University student Bobby Kelly.
Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia
The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.
fox29.com
Man shot in the back of the head at Philadelphia recreation center, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was gunned down at a Philadelphia recreation center late Wednesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
police1.com
Report: Philly PD could fill nearly 900 positions with civilians amid staff shortages
PHILADELPHIA —Nearly 900 positions within the Philadelphia Police Department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who last year studied the department's makeup. The review, which the city authorized in 2020, found that these officers...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
SEPTA unveils plan for major revamping of bus system
SEPTA has unveiled the first draft of a top-to-bottom overhaul of its bus routes. The transit agency said the proposal alters many bus routes and eliminates others with the goal of making bus service in the region more reliable.
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
Man shot in head during Philadelphia Road Rage incident
Philadelphia, PA- A road rage incident in Philadelphia nearly turned deadly after a man was...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
