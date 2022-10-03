ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lasalle.edu

Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

Alumni are cordially invited to the Inauguration of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as the 30th President of La Salle University, Friday, Oct. 28. At 10:00 a.m., join us on campus for the Inauguration Ceremony at TruMark Financial Center, followed by a Community Celebration on the Hansen Quad at 12:00 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lodging

The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WILMINGTON, DE
etxview.com

Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church

Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation

With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a unique asset to singles in need ofImage via iStock. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Dunphy
Person
Tom Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#The Men S Basketball#La Salle Athletics#Alumni Association#Olney Block Party
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOC

Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash

SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
SMYRNA, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy