Valley Breeze
Old Europe Cheese Inc. expands recall to include baked Brie products
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is expanding its voluntarily recall of Brie cheeses to include additional products, specifically baked Brie cheeses, because of a potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. Old Europe baked brie products...
Valley Breeze
North Attleborough Historical Society holds yard sale Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleborough Historical Society will hold an indoor sale of newly-donated items on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., inside the Little Red Schoolhouse, 362 North Washington St. Lots of new, old and antique items will be offered. Organizers say reasonable...
Valley Breeze
Eligible women can get free screenings through RIDOH
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health Women’s Cancer Screening Program covers the cost of breast screening to program-eligible women. The mission is to reduce the number of cases and deaths due to breast and cervical cancer among women with limited access to healthcare.
Valley Breeze
Archeology Month events announced
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island's rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists. The following events are offered. Details and descriptions are online at...
Valley Breeze
Stadium Theatre presents R.I. Music Legends Concert Oct. 14
WOONSOCKET – Three Rhode Island Hall of Fame bands, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, Roomful of Blues and Neal and the Vipers, will come together to present the Rhode Island Music Legends Concert at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Valley Breeze
Violet: McKee shows another side
My parents always taught us to be gracious in victory as well as in defeat. One event that should be a source of gratitude to others and respect for a vanquished opponent is a stunning victory in a close election. Yet, Gov. Dan McKee showed an amazing lack of grace when candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes tried to call him to concede the election.
Valley Breeze
Baccala runs for 228 yards in Ponaganset football team's win over Pilgrim
GLOCESTER – Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala had a night to remember last Friday in his team’s Division III-B high school football game at home against Pilgrim, as he ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to help lead the Chieftains to a 28-7 victory.
