Mayor Schember Hopes to Move Forward with Former Miller Bros. Property Purchase
The City of Erie is continuing to eye the potential purchase of the former Miller Bros. property on State St. The former lawn equipment company closed last August after more than 90 years in business. If purchased by the city, the building will be transformed into a new public safety...
Tiny Homes for Veterans and a Greenhouse Coming to Erie Sports Center Property
An initiative to develop tiny homes to help veterans in Erie County who are homeless or in transition is getting broad support even before it officially launches on Friday. It's the latest venture by Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham to make positive use of the center's land and facilities.
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
Grape Farmers Enjoy a Bountiful Harvest
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – After a two week delay due to all of the recent rain, North East, Pa. grape farmers are busy harvesting their crops. Jim Sul of Sul farms has been picking grapes for 61 years. Mechanical harvesting took over the industry in the...
Sheetz Lowers Price of Unleaded Gas, Other Stations are Quick to Follow
While gas prices are slowly going back up in other parts of the country, they're holding steady here in Erie and across Pennsylvania, according to AAA. But, there's a bit of a gas price war going on in one spot here in Erie this morning. The new Sheetz at West...
Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend
This weekend kicks off the Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th annual Fall Fest. For anyone who drives out to Chautauqua, New York there's a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they'll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Same time frame for...
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Carp Drive, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a neighbor dispute around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Police say it was learned that the...
Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell
BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
Jamestown Dog Owner Charged After Not Feeding His Pet, Leading To It’s Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly failing to provide proper food and water to his pet, leading to it’s death. Officers with Jamestown Police accused Christopher Hibbard of not feeding his dog and not seeking proper medical...
