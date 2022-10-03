ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Grape Farmers Enjoy a Bountiful Harvest

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – After a two week delay due to all of the recent rain, North East, Pa. grape farmers are busy harvesting their crops. Jim Sul of Sul farms has been picking grapes for 61 years. Mechanical harvesting took over the industry in the...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken

The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th Annual Fall Fest Kicks Off this Weekend

This weekend kicks off the Peek'n Peak Resort's 34th annual Fall Fest. For anyone who drives out to Chautauqua, New York there's a plethora of activities to keep visitors busy. Festivities start at 11am Saturday, they'll go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. Same time frame for...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
GERRY, NY
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
HERMITAGE, PA

