Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4
The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
KSBW.com
Alleged victim of former-undersheriff Mineau sues county over misconduct
SALINAS, Calif. — Warning: Language may be inappropriate for some readers. On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed against Monterey County and former undersheriff John Mineau by a woman who says she was sexually harassed by Mineau and that the county failed to protect her. Two high-ranking members of the...
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Merced kidnapping suspect’s former victim speaks out
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Hours before the missing Merced family of four were found dead on Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information on the kidnapping suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado’s criminal past – which includes a robbery in 2005 that led to an eight-year prison sentence According to court papers in 2007, Salgado pleaded […]
NBC San Diego
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
KSBW.com
Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest
SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...
Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday near Front Street and Work Street across from Hayward Lumber. Salinas Police said the shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m., and no victims were found. Police said multiple shots were fired and a suspect fled on foot. This a developing story. The post Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
New details released in kidnapping of Merced family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale […]
KSBW.com
Man serving life for first-degree murder killed at Salinas Valley State Prison
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Officials at Salinas Valley State Prison are investigating the death of inmate Robert Tunstall, 64, as a possible homicide that happened on Oct. 5. According to SVSP officials, Tunstall was attacked by another inmate around 8:50 a.m. Staff said after they gave orders to stop the...
Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert that said multiple shots were fired near the 900 block of Acosta Plaza Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman with a bullet wound. Police said she was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of her The post Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man arrested for placing credit card skimming devices at Watsonville stores, police say
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A man has been arrested for placing skimming devices on credit card readers in Watsonville, police say. Officers from the Watsonville Police Department arrested George Cristea, 34, Tuesday morning after they say he placed another skimming device at a convenience store on Airport Blvd. Credit card...
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Paul & Ruben Flores Trial 10.06.2022
In Salinas, the fate of Paul and Ruben Flores is now in the hands of the jury. The final round of closing arguments in the murder of Kristin Smart concluded yesterday. Each suspect has his own trial. Each trial has its own jury. Paul Flores jury began deliberations Tuesday. Yesterday,...
Comments / 4