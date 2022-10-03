ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks property transformed into public nature preserve

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Boating Facility Grants#Commonwealth#Pfbc
travelblog.org

Pennsylvania - Dutch Country

After a quick nights rest at West Point, NY military campground I drove straight to the heart of Dutch Country I found an adorable park to camp at. Country Acres located in Bird in Hand, PA. Yes, that is the name of the town. I had to ask the front desk lady because I was really confused. There is also the town of Intercourse, PA and Blue Ball, PA. But, the lady said they won't dance cause that's nasty. Tee he he. This area is well known for Lancaster for the Amish community and Hershey for the chocolate candy. Rain was planned for a couple of days so I created my own self guided covered bridge tour. There are so many here! It was the perfect activity for the weather. The rain and lack of sunshine made perfect conditions for some amazing pictures with my Canon camera. I grabbed a few off of my phone to share on here to. I gathered my information off of discoverlancaster.com, click on free things to do, then click on covered bridges. This is a good outline to start with. Do research, speak with locals, find that there are actually double the amount shown on.
BIRD IN HAND, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

11 Plainville Farms Employees Charged for Inhumane Treatment of Turkeys

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across the state. Criminal complaints filed by an animal cruelty officer, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy