PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
After a quick nights rest at West Point, NY military campground I drove straight to the heart of Dutch Country I found an adorable park to camp at. Country Acres located in Bird in Hand, PA. Yes, that is the name of the town. I had to ask the front desk lady because I was really confused. There is also the town of Intercourse, PA and Blue Ball, PA. But, the lady said they won't dance cause that's nasty. Tee he he. This area is well known for Lancaster for the Amish community and Hershey for the chocolate candy. Rain was planned for a couple of days so I created my own self guided covered bridge tour. There are so many here! It was the perfect activity for the weather. The rain and lack of sunshine made perfect conditions for some amazing pictures with my Canon camera. I grabbed a few off of my phone to share on here to. I gathered my information off of discoverlancaster.com, click on free things to do, then click on covered bridges. This is a good outline to start with. Do research, speak with locals, find that there are actually double the amount shown on.
