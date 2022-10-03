Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
markerzone.com
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Goal Song Solutions
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ first home game is one week away. That is when we will get an answer to one of the biggest off-season questions. The first time one of the boys in blue and white finds twine, many people in Leafs Nation will hold their breath as the light turns red, the horn sounds and then the moment of truth. What song will play? Despite years of protest, it will likely be the same song we heard 153 times last regular season, “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oats.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Prospects Preview: Casey, Hughes, Salminen & More
The New Jersey Devils only have a few prospects playing in the NCAA and major junior leagues, but the ones they do have are expected to play a large role for their team and could develop into impact players at the NHL level. These players just kicked off their season. Here’s a look at their starts so far.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Nolan Lalonde Earns NHL Contract
The OHL regular season is back underway. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, things have a normal feel to the start of the season. With that in mind, it’s time to restart our weekly feature on the Erie Otters. This season, it will be called Erie Otters Weekly. On Thursday mornings or thereabouts, we will talk all things Otters including a look back to last week’s games, a look ahead to what’s next and a significant story surrounding the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Impressed By Hughes’ Versatility & Work Ethic [Video]
It’s no secret that the Vancouver Canucks’ blue line lacks strength on the right side. So, after an offseason where general manager Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford tried (and failed) to add anything of significance to that department, top defenceman Quinn Hughes offered a solution. He would be willing to move from his natural left side to his off-side on the right. He started in training camp paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on that aforementioned right side and stayed there for scrimmages and his first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken. By all accounts, he looked pretty good and now has the confidence of Bruce Boudreau to play there during the regular season if needed.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Make Wrong Decision Sending McLaughlin to AHL
When the Boston Bruins made their first round of cuts from the 2022-23 training camp, there were no surprises with the names that were sent either to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) or in the case of Matthew Poitras, back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the upcoming season. Thursday, the Bruins announced their next round of cuts ahead of the season opener in six days and this time there was a supposing name that was sent down to the AHL.
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ 2022-23 Training Camp
The preseason drags on as the Montreal Canadiens made nine more cuts from training camp, leaving 31 players at camp with three more on the injured reserve squad. Even though camp has not been completed yet, there are lessons to be learned and applied to this season and beyond for the players and also for the front office headed by the general manager (GM) Kent Hughes. While game outcomes in the preseason mean nothing in the standings, a team getting blown out or consistently edged out will never reassure a fanbase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Sensible to Send Lukas Reichel to AHL
The Chicago Blackhawks were never set up for success entering the 2022-23 season, and their preseason results have reflected it so far. However, one silver lining was their prospect pipeline, especially Lukas Reichel. That said, on Tuesday, the Blackhawks sent Reichel to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs, meaning he will not start the season at the NHL level.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Broadcast Crew Have Poor Take on McDavid’s Eliteness
In the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks’ first preseason matchup of the 2022-23 season, the Canucks’ broadcast crew made comments about the Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid. They stated, “McDavid has to win a Stanley Cup in order to prove he’s the best in the league.” This comment is not only wrong but just a bad opinion with nothing to back it up. They may be trying to add fuel to a rivalry and bring attention to a franchise that hasn’t won a Stanley Cup in its 51 years of existence. But regardless of what the intention was, it will be proven wrong here.
The Hockey Writers
Vladar’s Exceptional Preseason Provides a Major Boost for Flames
It’s only preseason. That is a line that gets thrown around a ton when a player excels in exhibition play, as it often proves to be unsustainable once the real games begin. A good example for Calgary Flames fans is their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers, who believed they struck gold in Brendan Perlini last preseason, only to place him on waivers a few short months later. That said, the play of one Flame in particular at this time should be giving fans plenty of optimism heading into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Lamoriello Displayed Pros & Cons This Offseason
One of the toughest executives to understand and figure out is New York Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello. Often quiet, rarely giving out information, and less transparent than a typical GM, he can be frustrating for fans whenever he makes decisions that affect the roster. This offseason spoke volumes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 5 Goaltending Duos
The role of an NHL goaltender is one of the most complicated in all of sports. While hockey is a team game, ultimately the success or failure of a franchise can be dictated by goaltending. A great goaltender can steal games that a team has no right winning, while a bad game or two can waste a stellar season from the forwards and defenders in front of them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 4-1 Loss to the Wild – 10/6/22
The Chicago Blackhawks entered their fifth preseason game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 6. It was their second matchup against them as they lost their previous meeting 3-0. The Blackhawks were looking to rebound from the loss to their division opponent but also try to work out some of the kinks plaguing them all preseason: lack of scoring and lack of chemistry. Unfortunately, those two things were glaring again in a 4-1 loss. Here are some takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Cal Foote Ready to Be a Top-Pair Defenseman
Hockey is hard enough when expectations are placed on you to excel as a high draft pick. Throw in the fact that your dad was a talented hockey player as well, and those expectations get even higher. That is what Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote is dealing with as he prepares to skate on the first defensive pairing with Victor Hedman this season.
Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
Comments / 0