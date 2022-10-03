Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Disney+ Is Finally Coming To The PS5
The Sony PS5 is a really popular console, but over the past two years, it seemed that Disney didn’t think so. While the PS4 received the Disney+ app, the latest-gen console didn’t get much love. That’s frustrating to anyone who uses their console as their primary media center. However, according to The Streamable, Disney+ is finally coming to the PS5.
Get Ready To See More Ads On Instagram
About 80% of the content we see on the internet is ads. It’s the electronic gold that keeps several businesses and influencers afloat, and we’re seeing more of them as time passes. Case and point, Meta just announced that you’re going to start seeing more ads on its photo-sharing app. Instagram will start displaying ads on the Explore feed and the profile page.
Spotify Bought A Company To Detect Harmful Content In Podcasts
Spotify is one of the main players in the podcast game, and it’s been working on making the experience better. The company is steadily expanding its foothold on the market, and this means that it’s buying up companies to aid in that process. Spotify purchased a company called Kinzen to help detect harmful content in its podcasts.
Here's Everything Coming To GeForce NOW For October
As the first Thursday of October, NVIDIA is sharing its entire list of games for GeForce NOW this month. It obviously isn’t giving dates for every single title’s arrival on the service. But it does give the breakdown of what games to expect. And at that point it’s just a waiting game to see when things pop up. At the very least, this serves as a good way to get excited for what’s to come. And it might even help you decide whether or not to purchase a certain game.
Pixel Watch & Apple Watch Side-By-Side + A Lot More Images
The Pixel Watch just can’t seem to stop leaking out. We’ve seen a ton of Pixel Watch content thus far, and a new leak brings us a closer look at the watch, with an Apple Watch right next to it. On top of that, a ton of Pixel Watch renders surfaced.
Amazon Shutting Down Glow, A Video-Calling & Gaming Device For Kids
According to The Verge (via Bloomberg), Amazon decided to shut down its interactive entertainment and video-calling device for kids, known as Glow. The device was first introduced in 2021, and discontinuing it after a short time proves it couldn’t meet expectations. Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman told The Verge that...
Pixel Watch Shows Up In Fitbit App; Bezel Case Appears As Well
The Pixel Watch leaks have been off the hook in the last couple of days. We’ve seen a ton of content. In the latest round of leaked content, the Pixel Watch popped up in the official Fitbit app, but that’s not all. The Pixel Watch appeared in the...
