Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet Celeste Davis, the city’s new ‘arts liaison’
She’s been in the job for barely two weeks, and Hurricane Ian’s interruption meant she still hasn’t finished moving things into her City Hall office, but Celeste Davis is raring to go. St. Petersburg’s new Director of Arts, Culture and Tourism has a vested interest in seeing...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: 1700 Central project; Mirror Lake activity
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Central Avenue block that houses businesses such as Dirty Laundry and The Burg Bar and Grill – and the former home of the Hideaway Cafe – will be the site of a mixed-use residential project. During a Thursday city...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dada, WADA and a whole new season of art
It’s the St. Pete equivalent of fall foliage – a sudden burst of color coming from our closely-knit visual arts community. Saturday brings the October edition of the monthly Second Saturday ArtWalk, which is always a treat once the fall calendar rolls around and the evening air is bit cooler (let’s not go so far as to call it “brisk” just yet). Some places will offer you refreshments, some have music. Others have … surprises.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater signs land agreement deal
On Friday, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and officials with the City of Clearwater have officially inked a contract for a land swap deal that will allow PSTA to build its new high-tech transit center. The new Clearwater Multimodal Transit Center on a city-owned vacant lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. “This has been an ongoing, collaborative effort with the city of Clearwater for more than 10 years and I’m honored to have had a helping hand in making these plans a reality,” PSTA CEO Brad Miller said in a news announcement. “The new transit hub is a much-needed replacement for PSTA’s 40-year-old station at Park Street, which is functionally obsolete because it is unable to accommodate the current routes. Not only that, but the newer hybrid and all-electric buses cannot fit under the old, leaky roof. The center has been in need of upgrades for more than a decade.”
stpetecatalyst.com
USFSP loses $15 million for Flood Hub
Much was made about the University of South Florida St. Petersburg receiving the largest portion of $175 million in “local support grants” for 238 projects across the state last month. The governor vetoed the $75 million earmarked by the legislature for USF to begin constructing a much-anticipated Environmental...
stpetecatalyst.com
PSTA CEO receives bump in pay
October 6, 2022 - Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller will receive a 2% pay increase, bumping his salary to $255,191 for fiscal year 2023. For comparison, the CEO for the Hillsborough County transit authority (HART) earns $304,000 and the CEO for the transit authority in Jacksonville (JTA) earns $428,901, according to PSTA's slides. No other portions of Miller’s compensation are proposed to be changed, including his benefits and retirement packages. The raise was approved by the board Wednesday after Miller scored very high on his performance evaluation. Miller said he is honored to serve in his role and thanked the PSTA team.
RELATED PEOPLE
stpetecatalyst.com
City sustainability and resiliency officer resigns
October 7, 2022 - Sharon Wright, sustainability and resiliency officer for the City of St. Petersburg, submitted her resignation letter Wednesday. She wrote that she accepted a position with another organization, and her last day is Oct. 21. Wright started in planning and development services and then the Mayor’s office before her current role. She stated her intention to remain in St. Petersburg and her interest in continuing to work with the city through her new position in the private sector.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater to have final say on transit hub land swap
After a decade in the making, the Clearwater City Council will cast a vote Thursday evening for a land agreement that will determine the future of the new transit hub. The land swap deal with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority would allow PSTA to build the high-tech transit center on a vacant city-owned lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. If passed, the agreement will be signed in person during a ceremony Friday morning, according to PSTA.
stpetecatalyst.com
Powerhouse investors talk shop at USFSP
While education is typically the bedrock of a successful career, there is no substitution for experience; Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, and Tom Frederick, founding partner of TampaBay.Ventures, have that in spades. When Wood moved her multi-billion dollar investment firm from New York City to St. Petersburg last year,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Parks department is ‘more than the fun stuff’
St. Petersburg’s Parks & Recreation Department’s scope of responsibilities extends far beyond the city’s greenspaces and recreation centers before, during and after a natural disaster. The department is a vital cog in St. Petersburg’s Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts, explained Mike Jefferis, Leisure services administrator, and it is...
stpetecatalyst.com
Commissioner talks TBARTA’s future (or lack thereof)
Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long has a unique perspective on the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority (TBARTA), which, according to its website, is meant to “plan, develop, fund, implement and operate a regional transit system.”. However, many stakeholders throughout Tampa Bay believe the organization is not living up...
stpetecatalyst.com
City supports smoking ban in beaches, parks
October 6, 2022 - During the Thursday city council meeting, the city councilmembers unanimously voted to support an ordinance amending the St. Petersburg city code to ban smoking and vaping in city parks and beaches. No person shall use, consume, inhale, exhale, or burn any electronic cigarette, or lighted tobacco product, including cigarettes, pipe tobacco, and any other lighted tobacco product with the exception of unfiltered cigars, in or on public beaches owned or controlled by the city, according to the ordinance's language. If the ordinance is not vetoed by the mayor in accordance with the city charter, it shall become effective after the expiration of the fifth business day after adoption, according to city documents.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clinic offers free skin cancer screenings through October
October 5, 2022 - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery clinics are offering complimentary skin cancer screenings to breast cancer patients and survivors. The national initiative hopes to raise awareness about the link between breast cancer and melanoma. Advanced Dermatology operates 11 clinics across the Tampa Bay region, including two offices in St. Petersburg. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann, breast cancer patients are 2.5 times more likely to develop melanoma. Conversely, those with melanoma have a greater chance of developing breast cancer. For more information, visit the website here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stpetecatalyst.com
County commissioner returns campaign donations
October 6, 2022 - Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers announced Wednesday he is returning leftover campaign donations. In a social media post, Eggers explained that campaign officials are disbursing a prorated share of the total account based on individual contributions. According to the post, about 10% of donations went unspent. “I acknowledge (its) not a lot of money, but it is your money,” he wrote. Eggers, an incumbent, won the Republican primary for the District 4 commission seat in north Pinellas in August. As there is no Democratic challenger in the November election, he will remain in office.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dynasty’s new partnership gives RIAs access to venture capital
October 5, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Dynasty Financial Partners has formed a partnership with Allocate, a digital investment platform that provides investors a streamlined way to access venture funds and co-investments, according to a Wednesday press release. The partnership will provide Dynasty network partner RIAs with a digital solution that will give them the ability to invest in venture capital funds on behalf of their clients. “Venture capital has increasingly been an appealing investment opportunity for independent financial advisors to offer their high-net-worth clients,” Ed Swenson, co-founder amd COO of Dynasty Financial Partners, said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with Allocate to open up access to the private innovation economy for our Network advisors and their private wealth clients without the friction points of high minimums and the burden of having to do their own diligence and discovery. Carter Reum, co-founder of venture firm M13 and Allocate investor, said, "the Dynasty-Allocate partnership will widen access to venture managers, while also lessening the administrative burden for those venture GPs attracting capital.”
stpetecatalyst.com
BayFirst and SPC launch financial certification program
St. Petersburg College and BayFirst National Bank are collaborating to address the growing demand for financial literacy that touches every career, as well as the dire need to create a talent pipeline for the sector. The two organizations, which have been in discussions for nearly a year, plan to launch...
stpetecatalyst.com
After extension, city council vacancy deadlines approach
St. Petersburg City Councilmembers hoped to appoint a new District 7 representative today; then came Hurricane Ian. Despite their intention to expedite the process, Vice Chair Brandi Gabbard told the Catalyst in a previous interview that the council did have “some leeway” at its disposal. Per the City Charter, the appointment deadline to fill Lisa Wheeler-Bowman’s vacated seat – which encompasses much of South St. Petersburg – is Oct. 30.
Comments / 2