On Friday, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and officials with the City of Clearwater have officially inked a contract for a land swap deal that will allow PSTA to build its new high-tech transit center. The new Clearwater Multimodal Transit Center on a city-owned vacant lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. “This has been an ongoing, collaborative effort with the city of Clearwater for more than 10 years and I’m honored to have had a helping hand in making these plans a reality,” PSTA CEO Brad Miller said in a news announcement. “The new transit hub is a much-needed replacement for PSTA’s 40-year-old station at Park Street, which is functionally obsolete because it is unable to accommodate the current routes. Not only that, but the newer hybrid and all-electric buses cannot fit under the old, leaky roof. The center has been in need of upgrades for more than a decade.”

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO