Brookings hires firms for infrastructure project

The Brookings City Council unanimously approved entering into contracts with three separate engineering companies to meet the demand of several planned infrastructure projects over the next five years.

This includes a $30 million sewer infrastructure and wastewater treatment plant upgrade. The city has been authorized to immediately start engineering for this project.

“I hope you have your seatbelt on because this is going to be a heck of a ride these next few years,” Mayor Ron Hedenskog said to city planner Tony Baron at the Council meeting on Sept. 26.

Brookings staff advertised a request for qualifications (RFQ) in August for the variety of projects. The Dyer Partnership, Civil West Engineering and Jacobs all responded and each will be selected to perform work.

The Dyer Partnership Engineers and Planners has been the city’s engineer for nearly 15 years and has authored several of the city’s infrastructure master plans. Dyer has offices in Coos Bay, Lebanon and Sutherlin.

Civil West Engineering has nearly 30 staff and has experience in roadway, stormwater, water and wastewater engineering projects, as well as electrical and mechanical engineers on staff.

Jacobs has been providing a variety of engineering services in the Northwest for more than 76 years. They have local experience in water, sewer, stormwater, streets, transportation and environmental engineering. This firm was selected in 2018 and is currently under contract to operate the Brookings water and wastewater treatment facilities.

City Manager pro tem Gary Milliman said the city is considering whether to assign a current member of the staff to oversee the variety of projects or to hire a project manager.

“This is a very large collection of projects we are going to be doing and it requires an effort to interact with all of the agencies,” he said.