Accused Christmas parade killer kicked out of court just 7 minutes into trial

The man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year, killing six people, was removed from a courtroom Monday — just seven minutes into the first day of his trial.

Darrell Brooks, who is representing himself, got sent back to his holding cell after interrupting Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times, FOX6 News Milwaukee reported.

The defendant also reportedly referenced being “bombarded with paperwork,” told Dorow he “doesn’t recognize” the name Darrell Brooks, and asked for the judge’s name as well.

Brooks doesn’t have legal training but received approval last week from Dorow to represent himself after he was found mentally competent by psychologists. He pleaded not guilty by mental disease in June, but withdrew the plea in September.

Brooks faces 77 charges, including six counts of intentional homicide. Prosecutors claim Brooks also injured dozens when he drove a Ford Escape into the parade in Waukesha in November.

The defendant, who psychologists said has a personality disorder, had previously fallen asleep and interrupted Dorow to the point of her adjourning a different hearing during earlier court proceedings.

Monday marked the jury selection portion of the trial. Dorow called a recess after the first 41 potential jurors arrived at the courtroom, according to FOX6 News Milwaukee.

Brooks was assigned public defenders, but claimed they didn’t explain the charges to him.

He is accused of driving into the parade last Nov. 21 after getting into an argument with an ex-girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint. The victims killed include four grandmothers from the Dancing Grannies performance group and an 8-year-old boy.

Brooks also faces 61 counts of reckless endangerment. The intentional-homicide charges each carry a life sentence.

