Auburn, AL

DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
etxview.com

Entrepreneurs want to bring new experience to downtown Alexander City

Eddie and Jennifer Durrett feel something is missing in downtown Alexander City — enough restaurants to provide dining options to locals and to attract tourists. The couple who entered the tourism business a year and half ago by purchasing the Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast want to be a larger part of the tourism industry in the Lake Martin area. As a self-described foodie and craft beer enthusiast, Eddie Durrett wants to create a family restaurant where family and friends can gather for lunch or dinner while enjoying craft beer made on the premises.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
OPELIKA, AL

