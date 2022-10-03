Read full article on original website
Here Are The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications: Leak
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming, and its specifications just surfaced. This information comes from OnLeaks, as the tipster partnered up with Pricebaba to make it public. Based on what was shared, these truly wireless earbuds will be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers. This is actually a very similar setup to the one the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver. That’s not surprising considering OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies.
WhatsApp Will Block Screenshotting View-Once Messages
Sometimes, you want to be like Chief Quimby from Inspector Gadget and send messages that self-destruct. This is one of the defining features of Snapchat, and WhatsApp has developed its own take on that functionality. Now, WhatsApp will block people from taking screenshots of view-once messages. One of the issues...
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Will The Pixel Watch Be Exclusive To Only Pixel Phones?
Google just announced the new Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and Android fans from all over are excited about it. Now, since Google likes to reserve certain key features for its Pixel phones, we were all wondering if the Pixel Watch was going to be compatible with all Android phones.
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
Pixel Watch & Apple Watch Side-By-Side + A Lot More Images
The Pixel Watch just can’t seem to stop leaking out. We’ve seen a ton of Pixel Watch content thus far, and a new leak brings us a closer look at the watch, with an Apple Watch right next to it. On top of that, a ton of Pixel Watch renders surfaced.
Meet The New ZAGG Accessories For The Pixel 7
Google just held its latest Pixel event, and Pixel fans are reeling with excitement. The company officially launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Hot on the heels of the event, mobile accessory maker ZAGG just announced some new accessories for the Pixel 7 phones. If you’re curious...
Google Pixel Made A New Twitter Account For The US!
Just ahead of the big Made by Google event tomorrow, the Pixel team has made a US-specific Twitter account. It’s been verified, so we do know that it is officially the Pixel team. And it uses a picture of the Pixel 6a. Which will likely get changed out tomorrow for the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch once those get announced.
How To Pre-Order The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
So you’ve seen Google announce the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in full now. Even after they pre-announced them at Google I/O in May. And now you want to buy it. Well how do you do it? We have you covered there. Google is offering the Pixel...
Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
The Pixel 7 Pro In Hazel Leaks In Hands-On Video Prior To Launch
Google’s Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel is likely to be a popular color with consumers, and you can get your first real-life look at it in a hands-on video shared this afternoon. As was to be expected, Google’s latest hardware has popped up numerous times prior to the device’s impending launch. While Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro at Google I/O earlier this year, there was still a lot of information left out.
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Cases
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now finally official, and it’s keeping the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro from last year. Starting at $899, which does undercut some of the competition out there. With a lot of premium flagships starting at $999 or more. If you’re going to pick up a Pixel 7 Pro, you’re going to want to get a case or two for your new phone. So we’ve rounded up the very best cases for your new phone.
You Can Download The Pixel Watch App Now
Google just announced the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. People are clamoring to see what this new wearable has to offer. While we still need to wait for the Pixel Watch to come out, the official app is now available on the Google Play Store, according to 9To5Google.
Here's When You Can Buy The Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro
Want to buy one of the new Pixel 7 series phones but aren’t sure when exactly you can throw your hard-earned money at Google? Well, not to worry. Because we’re here to help you do just that. Following Google’s Pixel event today Google has set out to get its latest hardware products into your hands as quickly as possible.
Every New Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Camera Upgrade
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with some really good upgrades to the camera, and Google is highlighting 10 of them to help you make the most out of your photos. Google’s computational photography has always been top notch, and every year it seems to take things a little further. There’s no difference this time around and Google is keen on putting its best new camera upgrade features front and center for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners.
The Pixel 7 Pro Gets A Teardown, And Not Much Has Changed
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful Pixel phone to date. It was unveiled yesterday alongside the base Pixel 7. Now, we have a new teardown video of the Pixel 7 Pro showing us what makes this device tick. In case you don’t know, Google had its Pixel...
Detailed Google Pixel Watch Specs Leak, But They Seem Off
The Google Pixel Watch will become official tomorrow, and its detailed specs have just surfaced. These have been shared by Yogesh Brar, a tipster, and he allegedly found them online. They were published by an unnamed French retailer. Detailed Google Pixel Watch specs are here, but they’re likely not completely...
Google Voice Recorder For Pixel 7 Will Offer Voice Labels
Google made an interesting announcement during its latest Pixel event. The Google voice recorder will actually add voice labels for people while they’re speaking, according to Engadget. In case you didn’t know, Google just announced the Pixel Watch and it gave us some more information on the Pixel Tablet....
Your Pixel Watch Will Get Updates For Three Years, Guaranteed
Much like its Pixel phones, Google is committing to supporting software updates on the Pixel Watch for a set period of time. In this case, three years. More specifically, three years from the point the device went up for sale in the US. Which is today if you count the pre-orders. As reported by Droid Life, a support page for the Pixel Watch explains when users can expect to get software updates for the device. And the documentation also notes that guaranteed software updates for the Pixel Watch will last until at least October of 2025.
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Support Both Face Unlock & Fingerprint Scanner
Google has decided to bring back face unlock to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It does function a bit differently, though, as Google did not opt to include any crazy hardware for that purpose. In addition to face scanning, these phones also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The...
