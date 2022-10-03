ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem

Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
KFC Wraps Are Finally Returning, But There's A Catch

If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours

Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
First Taste: Taco Bell Fans Can Vote to Relaunch One of Two Long-Lost Menu Items

For the first time in the brand's history, Taco Bell is relaunching one of two long-lost menu favorites, all of which will be decided by the fans. Taco Bell is looking to bring back either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, two legendary menu items which at their respective times of debut, pushed the envelope in fast food creativity. To help decide which of the two should make a triumphant return, loyalty rewards members have the power to vote for the winner.
The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich Is Returning To The Menu Again

Once again, a chicken sandwich has caused far more pandemonium than ever thought possible. Before it all began, Chick-fil-A fans always lamented the one day a week when they can't get their fried chicken sandwich fix, due to static store closures on Sundays. Then, in 2019, Popeyes released its chicken sandwich, which caused massive lines and impressively quick sellouts, which "far exceeded...very optimistic expectations," per Forbes. Since then, many chains have engaged in what's now known as the "Chicken Sandwich Wars." During its course, restaurants like Church's, KFC, Wendy's, McDonald's, and many more have launched either new or significantly upgraded versions of the poultry-based menu item, says Restaurant Business Online.
KFC TWISTER WRAPS ARE BACK IN SELECT RESTAURANTS

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus. Beginning Monday, KFC is adding wraps to its menus at select Atlanta-area restaurants for a limited time. Fans have been demanding the company bring back the items previously called “KFC Twister Wraps” since they were pulled from menus in 2014.
Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu

Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Wraps?! Say No More, KFC.

We love all things food here at DFB — it’s kind of our thing after all. Sure, we’re experts when it comes to Disney food, but sometimes even a non-Disney snack comes along that we think deserves to join the conversation. We recently shared our review of the new Adult Happy Meal from McDonald’s, and we can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back soon either. But now, it’s time to find out what a different fast food joint is serving up — let’s see what the Colonel is cookin’ at KFC!
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
