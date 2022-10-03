Read full article on original website
CW39 Blood Drive and others this weekend highlight Houston area’s need for blood
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Donors were slow to arrive at the beginning of the blood drive outside the CW39 studios Friday morning, but organizers remained hopeful more people would come roll up their sleeve. The event was scheduled to run until 3:00 p.m., and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center...
The best cinnamon roll in Texas is in Sugar Land, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that having a cinnamon roll is one of the best experiences you’ve had all week long and can even become an out-of-body experience depending on the quality. Speaking of quality, even the worst cinnamon rolls are pretty dang tasty, but what about the...
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is almost a month away from recording a grim 22-year streak in which at least one person has died every day on the state’s roadways. As deaths are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, drivers here and across Texas need to “wake up” to their responsibilities to drive safely, a Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agent implored Wednesday during an #EndTheStreakTx press conference in Pharr.
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were in Lufkin, Waco and Fort Worth, officials said.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders. Warning: This post contains graphic content that may be inappropriate for some readers.
2 hurt in house fire in Aldine, officials say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering Friday morning after a house fire in east Aldine. Fire crews from Little York Fire Department and Eastex Fire Department responded to the blaze at the 2600 block of Mierianne Street around 12:45 a.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames and...
Five alleged smugglers added to border’s ‘most wanted’ list
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Five more individuals have been added to the list of the Border Patrol’s “most wanted.”. All five are suspected of being associated with transnational criminal organizations and will have their photos featured in posters, flyers, and billboards on both sides of the border as part of the “Se Busca Información” (Seeking Information) initiative.
