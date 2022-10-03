Read full article on original website
Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases ‘Puff Piece’ EP, Featuring Boldy James
Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird has released his debut EP Puff Piece, a laid-back collection of tracks. Fusing elements from indie rock, jazz, and R&B, Ev Bird’s music is free-flowing. He sings about deteriorating mental health and longing for better days. “I was in that 2 Star hotel,...
Ice Spice Addresses Drake Unfollowing Her on Instagram
Ice Spice says she has no hard feelings toward Drake. Earlier this year, Drizzy co-signed the up-and-coming NYC rapper and praised her breakout track “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Shortly after, Drake invited Ice Spice to OVO Fest 2022, where they were spotted hanging out together. Though it seemed like they were developing a solid friendship, fans immediately noticed Drake had abruptly unfollowed the 22-year-old on Instagram, leading some to believe there was some kind of beef.
Styles P Announces ‘Late 2023’ Retirement As A Solo Artist
Styles P is ready to hang up his jersey. The LOX rapper took to Instagram this week to announce his retirement as a solo artist, revealing that he’ll be dropping two final projects before he plans on exiting stage left in late 2023. “I will be retiring late 2023...
Premiere: Louis Culture Drops Off Dizzying Visuals For Bumpy New Cut “Twiss”
The latter half of this year has been a real treat for Louis Culture fans. After dropping his woozy double drop “7am”, the rapper returns with two brand new singles, “Twiss” and “Can’t Deny It”, the latter of which sees him connect with rising singer BINA and reunite with his old friend, Kadiata.
Montreal’s Planet Giza Ushers In A New Era With “Das U”
Montreal’s Planet Giza have come out of their slumber with “Das U,” an eclectic banger that sees frontman Tony Stone braggadociously rap about his success, his lyrical talent, and his girl stealing the show everywhere they go. “Pull up in that candy girl, the new edition /...
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Right Said Fred Call Beyoncé ‘Such an Arrogant Person’ for Interpolating “I’m Too Sexy” Without Approaching Them
Right Said Fred aren’t completely happy with how Beyoncé went about interpolating their 1991 hit song “I’m Too Sexy” on her Renaissance standout track “Alien Superstar.”. The Sun caught up with members Fred and Richard Fairbrass at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. Awards in...
Mase Brings Up Diddy’s Mom in Response to $3 Million Debt Claim
Following Diddy’s claims that Mase owes him $3 million, the latter has shared a scathing response in which he mentioned the Bad Boy founder’s mom. In a post shared on Instagram, Mase denied Diddy’s request for “receipts” on Wednesday and suggested that all his business dealings were put under Puff’s mother’s name, Janice Combs.
Kanye West Blasts Khloé and Kardashian Family as ‘Liars’ in Response to ‘Birthday Narrative’ Criticism
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has issued an Instagram-shared response to recent remarks from Khloé Kardashian. As previously reported, Khloé urged Ye to “stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect” in an IG comment posted on Wednesday. She also responded to Ye’s mention of what she called ‘the birthday narrative.”
Kodak Black Calls Latto ‘Hating Ass Mutt’ After “Big Energy” Wins BET Hip Hop Award for Song of the Year
Following the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Kodak Black slammed the annual show for awarding Song of the Year to Latto’s “Big Energy.”. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, Kodak appeared to refer to Latto as "frappuccino, cappuccino," and said she only won the award because she’s a woman. "Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot," he said. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don't give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."
Diddy Claims Mase Owes Him $3 Million and Calls Him ‘Fake Pastor,’ Rapper Responds
Diddy has denied allegations that he stole from his artists, and said Mase owes him $3 million. At the 42:20-mark of his latest appearance on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy pointed out that Mase was accused of taking money from one of his own artists in the same way Diddy was accused. Envy asked Diddy if he looks at that situation as an “I told you” sort of revelation.
Cardi B and Maliibu Miitch Allude to Trying to Meet Up in the Bronx Following Back-and-Forth Online
Not long after trading shots with City Girls rapper JT on Twitter, Cardi B has found herself in a beef with Maliibu Miitch. On Tuesday, Miitch responded to a fan who suggested that she was going to be the next rapper to get into a Twitter beef with Cardi following JT and Akbar V, who both appeared on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” remix. "Lolll not saddle up," Miitch said in response to a fan who said she's "targeting everybody" on the remix. "Imagine me being the retired gangsta I am saying 'oh no someone talked about me now I have to go lay down a hot16 or oh no I was mentioned today let me go tweet my responses' lmfaoo nah n***a now one of us gotta die 😭😭😭 ya know I'm from the bronx right?”
Lou Phelps Releases New Kaytranada-Produced Single “Out My Face”
Lou Phelps released his latest Kaytranada-produced single “Out My Face,” a shimmering laid-back affair that further solidifies the Montreal-based brothers’ chemistry. While Phelps is no stranger to rapping over Kaytranada beats, this one is more reflective of Phelps’ self-made success. “Spent a bag at LIV/That’s just...
Killy, Smiley, Oz, and Boi-1da Pay Respect to Toronto Royalty on “Vince Carter”
Toronto rappers Killy and Smiley have teamed up for a single that couldn’t be more Toronto, paying homage to a Raptor legend with “Vince Carter.”. On the Oz and Boi-1da-produced track, Killy revels in his local stardom and mounting success. “I fly through the city / Vince Carter,” he raps on the song’s chorus, alluding to Carter’s high-flying dunks from his prime years in Toronto.
Kanye West Blasts Diddy and Boosie Badazz Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Criticism
Following his appearance on Fox News on Thursday night, the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Friday agenda included multiple Instagram updates focused on Diddy and Boosie Badazz. As previously reported, both artists have called out Ye over the featuring of a “white lives matter” design in this week’s...
Jack Harlow Announces Louisville-Inspired Collection Ahead of Brooklyn Steel Show, Co-Hosts ‘Fallon’
Ahead of his special Louisville-inspired performance at Brooklyn Steel in New York next week, Jack Harlow has announced the impending launch of a new collection further commemorating the show. Debuting Friday, the collection was designed in collaboration with Louisville-based artist Bri Bowers and spans five pieces: a white pullover hoodie,...
Yassin Bey Dons ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye Backlash
Yasiin Bey has entered the chat. The Brooklyn-born artist, formerly known as Mos Def, has issued an apparent response to Kanye West’s “white lives matter” tee, which he unveiled in Paris earlier this week. Bey shared a series of Instagram photos in which he donned a shirt that featured the controversial slogan; however, in his design, the “v” in “lives” was blacked out, turning the phrase into “white lies matter.”
Quavo and Takeoff Drop Unc & Phew Album ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff have unleashed Only Built for Infinity Links, their first full-length record under the Unc & Phew moniker. The ATL rappers/family members began working on the project about two years ago, as they prepared to deliver the Migos’ Culture III album. Quavo and Takeoff spoke about the effort in a new interview with Complex’s Jordan Rose, explaining their overall vision and hopes for the release.
21 Savage and RtA Collab Capsule Arrives
21 Savage continues to make his mark on the fashion world. After working with names like Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Forever 21, the “Cash In Cash Out” rapper joined forces with RtA on a special capsule inspired by his next album. The collection consists of co-branded ready-to-wear pieces like distressed jeans, a short-sleeve button-up, and graphic tees, all of which feature the RtA logo remixed with 21’s signature dagger symbol.
Dua Lipa Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Amid rumors that she was dating Trevor Noah of the Daily Show after they were pictured together in New York City, Dua Lipa has clarified her relationship status. In a chat with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer didn’t directly address the rumors regarding Trevor but she did say she’s not seeing anyone at this point in time.
