Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC
Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
ECSO investigating fatal shootings in Newstead and Clarence
According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.
Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
Chautauqua County Seeks Help in Identifying Jane Doe in 1983 Murder
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released a statement asking for the public’s help in a cold case in Ellery from the 80s. A Jane Doe was beaten, shot and left in Ellery, in the eastern ditch of Highway 17 on December 12, 1983. She left us with some...
Foster Twp. Police Seek Assault Suspect
The Foster Township Police are looking for a suspect in an assault. Officers were dispatched to a location on Wildwood Avenue on Tuesday for a report of a physical assault. The suspect in the assault, 20-year-old John Goodmote-Miller of Bradford, was not on the scene when officers arrived. Charges were...
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
Felon Allegedly Busted With Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local felon is facing weapons charges after police recovered a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 56-year-old Carlos Rivera Leon just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of West Second and Sprauge Streets.
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie
A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
Forestville woman charged after physical altercation in Hanover
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a Forestville woman following a physical altercation in the town of Hanover. 40-year-old Leanne Maniscalco has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an investigation into the incident on Versailles Road Monday evening. Deputies say that Maniscalco allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies arrested Maniscalco, transporting her to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Salamanca Man Issued Felony Warrant
The Salamanca Police Department has issued a Violent Felony Arrest warrant for a Salamanca Man. 29-year-old Oswald E. Brown is charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault. Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to contact Salamanca Police.
Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
Hamburg closes Milestrip Road, just northwest of Coder Road intersection
Hamburg Town Highway and Engineering announced Friday that they have closed Milestrip Road, northwest of the Coder Road intersection, until further notice.
Four dead in apparent Erie County murder-suicide
According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office the four individuals, who haven't been named, "appear to be related."
