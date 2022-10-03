ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC

Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
OLEAN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
LAKEWOOD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
wesb.com

Foster Twp. Police Seek Assault Suspect

The Foster Township Police are looking for a suspect in an assault. Officers were dispatched to a location on Wildwood Avenue on Tuesday for a report of a physical assault. The suspect in the assault, 20-year-old John Goodmote-Miller of Bradford, was not on the scene when officers arrived. Charges were...
BRADFORD, PA
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
GERRY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Traffic Cones#Police#Lincoln Elementary School#Wny News Now
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
YourErie

Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie

A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville woman charged after physical altercation in Hanover

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a Forestville woman following a physical altercation in the town of Hanover. 40-year-old Leanne Maniscalco has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an investigation into the incident on Versailles Road Monday evening. Deputies say that Maniscalco allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies arrested Maniscalco, transporting her to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FORESTVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Issued Felony Warrant

The Salamanca Police Department has issued a Violent Felony Arrest warrant for a Salamanca Man. 29-year-old Oswald E. Brown is charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault. Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to contact Salamanca Police.
SALAMANCA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy