The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a Forestville woman following a physical altercation in the town of Hanover. 40-year-old Leanne Maniscalco has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an investigation into the incident on Versailles Road Monday evening. Deputies say that Maniscalco allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies arrested Maniscalco, transporting her to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO