Read full article on original website
Related
Why Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Going on Dates but Not ‘Dating’
Perhaps you’ve heard that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have recently been strategically near and around each other, but aren’t “formally” dating. They, per People, “are spending a lot of time together,” but “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious.” And if their friends aren’t sure, then no one is sure.
The Marilyn Monroe Bob Is Trending Thanks to the Netflix Movie
You can't move for commentary on Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. Starring Ana de Armas, the film is continuing to divide viewers and critics with its retelling of Marilyn Monroe's life, spanning everything from her marriages to her untimely death in 1962. And because she's one of the most iconic...
Hilary Swank Is Going to Be a Mom to Twins
Hilary Swank is about to be seeing double. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5, the 48-year-old revealed she’ll soon become a mom to twins. “I’m going to be a mom! And not just of one, but of two,” the Oscar-winning actor told the GMA hosts. “It'’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.
Zendaya Wore a Sheer Bodysuit with Short Shorts to Paris Fashion Week
Zendaya continues to serve in Valentino. On October 2, Zendaya attended the Valentino spring/summer 2023 runway show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a completely sheer logo bodysuit with matching sequined short shorts and an oversized blazer. Seated in the front row next to longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya topped off the look with a pair of dramatic black chandelier earrings and a glossy burnt orange lip.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Kate Middleton Is Always Wearing Pearls Lately
When worn by a royal, a strand of pearls is never just a strand of pearls. As with much of the jewelry worn by the new Princess of Wales, there’s a symbolic reason behind Kate Middleton’s recent apparent preference for pearl jewelry. It’s safe to assume that Kate has chosen her jewelry particularly to honor Queen Elizabeth II after her death, but you may not have previously been aware of the layers of meaning behind the layers of pearls. I definitely wasn’t.
Kylie Jenner Says Au Revoir to Paris in an All-Leather Airport Look
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Safe in the knowledge there’s a jet waiting for her on the tarmac, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner likes to travel in style. To round off her week of statement-making fashion in Paris, the beauty mogul posed for Instagram pictures alongside her makeup artist Ariel and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before heading back to the States.
Solange Knowles Takes the Sexy-Suiting Trend for a Spin
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Solange Knowles recently announced that she had composed an original score for the New York City ballet, marking a shift into a different musical sphere for the already successful artist. In line with the new venture, she’s also embraced a whole new wardrobe.
Kim Kardashian Said She Hasn’t Had a Gray Hair Yet—Her Own TV Show Proved Otherwise
Kim Kardashian wants you to believe she's never had cheek fillers, lip fillers, or even eyelash extensions…is it any wonder she's claiming she's never had a single gray hair?. During a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Skims mogul revealed that it takes eight hours to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilary Swank Showed Off Her Baby Bump After Revealing She’s Expecting Twins
Hilary Swank posted to Instagram for the first time since revealing that she will soon become the mother of twins, and frankly, the post is a wasted opportunity for a Million Dollar Baby pun. Don't worry, Hilary, I got you. The 48-year-old, who is expecting two million-dollar babies, modeled her...
Kris Jenner Explained How She Came Up With All Her Kids’ Names, and Some of These Are Wild
Ever wondered why all the Kar-Jenner girls have K-names? Was Kris Jenner really so ahead of her time that she predicted the amount of personal branding her family would need to do, before that family even existed? Or is it just to be cute?. In the second episode of Hulu’s...
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Hasn't Moved in With Husband Travis Barker Yet
Getting married is one thing (or, in this case, three things), but combining two households full of kids is another. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are extremely married, but they still live in two different homes full time. Kardashian explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that the separate homes thing isn't anything conspiracy-worthy, it's just because they're trying to make the move as painless as possible for the kids.
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West ‘a Bully and a Joke’ After He Harassed a Fashion Journalist
Gigi Hadid has publicly spoken up in defense of journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye West hit out at the Vogue editor for her commentary on his Paris Fashion Week Yeezy show, which featured widely-condemned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. Taking to her Instagram Story after the show, Gabriella shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rihanna Just Revisited Her ‘Umbrella’ Era
Cast your mind back to 2007. Barack Obama was campaigning for president, former American Idol finalist Jennifer Hudson had just won an Oscar, and you couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Perhaps the singer responsible for that monster track is feeling nostalgic for the period, as she just resurrected a hairstyle that was almost as ubiquitous in the late aughts as her song: the side fringe.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker Is Helping Her Love Her New Curves
Kourtney Kardashian Barker opened up about her new husband Travis Barker's reaction to her changing figure, and this is the attitude we wish all partners could have. On the third episode of Hulu's second season of The Kardashians, Kourt posed for the cover of Bustle and spoke to her assistants and the camera about her recent weight gain, and how happy she is to be, well, happy.
If You Survived the Early 2000s Without Body Issues, Congratulations
Warning: This article includes discussion of eating disorders, early-2000s diet culture, and weight stigma. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact NEDA. I was 25 years old when I saw my first stomach roll in a magazine. It was on page 194 of the September 2009 issue of Glamour, and the model was Lizzie Miller. I didn’t have to google these facts to remember any of the details because this photo shook me to my core.
Behati Prinsloo Joined Adam Levine in Las Vegas Amid Cheating Scandal
What cheating scandal? On October 1, Behati Prinsloo joined her husband, Adam Levine, at a charity event in Las Vegas just a couple of weeks after Instagram model Sumner Stroh went public with intimate DMs from the Maroon 5 front man. According to People, Prinsloo was in the audience during...
Bethenny Frankel Just Called Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Box ‘a Scam’
Nobody respects entrepreneurial hustle more than Bethenny Frankel, empress of Skinnygirl, but she will not be scammed. You hear that Kylie Jenner? The former Real Housewives of New York City star and current business boss lady took to her Instagram on October 5 to call out Kylie Cosmetics’ Birthday PR Box, which currently retails for $175. Frankel's main issue is not with the products themselves but with the fact that you can buy the exact same product bundle, sans the PR Box, for $58.
Cara Delevingne Just Went Nutella Brown for Fall
Cara Delevingne’s thick, dark brown brows and platinum blonde hair truly defined an era (and arguably helped bring back bushy brows). But nowadays you’ll spot Delevingne opting for more of a honey blonde hair color or returning to her brunette roots, a drastic switch from the bright blonde hue. For the 2022 fall season, she’s trying a warm brown shade dubbed Nutella brown.
Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Just Shared the Easiest Shortcut to a Voluminous Ponytail
When it comes to hair, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa all have a secret weapon. His name? Chris Appleton. The Brit-born, LA-based stylist is the talent behind some of the celebs' most iconic looks—from Kardashian's bleached blonde Met Gala switch-up to J.Lo's halftime blow-dry at the Super Bowl.
Gabrielle Union Does Menswear Better Than Her Husband
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gender is a construct and anyone can wear any clothes they want, but with all that in mind…it's kind of funny that Gabrielle Union looks better in a menswear-inspired suit than any guy we know. Including her husband.
Glamour
New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0