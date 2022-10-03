When worn by a royal, a strand of pearls is never just a strand of pearls. As with much of the jewelry worn by the new Princess of Wales, there’s a symbolic reason behind Kate Middleton’s recent apparent preference for pearl jewelry. It’s safe to assume that Kate has chosen her jewelry particularly to honor Queen Elizabeth II after her death, but you may not have previously been aware of the layers of meaning behind the layers of pearls. I definitely wasn’t.

