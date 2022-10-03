Read full article on original website
Missouri Task Force 1 drone team to return to Boone County, rest of team remains in Florida
Some members of Missouri Task Force 1 are preparing to come home from Florida. The Boone County Fire Protection District, which manages the search and rescue team, says the Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance Team is being released by the state of Florida this afternoon and should be back in Boone County Saturday. This team operates drones that can help search areas and identify spots that need targeted searches. On Wednesday, the team searched a golf course.
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
National Weather Service issues frost advisory for much of mid-Missouri
Colder weather is on the way, and you may see the first frost of the season this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several counties in mid-Missouri. The advisory will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Saturday for the following counties: Boone, Cole, Callaway, Osage, Montgomery, Gasconade, Franklin, Crawford, Cooper, Pettis, and Saline.
Bicycle skills park opens this weekend at the Lake, with eyes on expansion
A new multi-use trail system is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks, one step at a time. The multi-stage project kicks off this weekend with the grand opening of its Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park. The grand opening of the 70-mile park is scheduled for Sunday, October 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. The entrance to the park is located near Tri-County YMCA on Airport Road.
Ex-wife of victim now facing federal charge for shooting at Fort Leonard Wood
Federal charges are now filed in a shooting earlier this week at Fort Leonard Wood. Katara Hamilton, 30, was charged yesterday with assault with the intent to commit murder on the Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Installation. According to a press release, the gunshot victim was Hamilton’s ex-husband, an Army...
Crews work overnight fire at Lake Ozark convenience store
Fire crews work a structure fire at a convenience store in Lake Ozark overnight. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that there was a commercial structure fire in the area that was blocking Route W, between the first roundabout and Lakeland Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Centralia man sentenced for scaring Amish children with a gun
A Boone County man who caused alarm at an Audrain County Amish school is sentenced. Charles Schnepp, of Centralia, pleaded guilty late last month to one count of making a peace disturbance. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation. Schnepp had originally been charged with making a terrorist threat, harassment, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week
Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
Columbia man charged with first-degree murder for throwing woman off overpass
A Columbia man is now charged with murder for throwing a woman off an overpass. Jessie Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday. He’s currently being held with no bond. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kaylen Schmit of Columbia. Officers were called to the Highway 63/Clark...
Man found guilty of attempted murder-suicide at Eldon funeral home
A St. Louis-area man who attempted a murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home is found guilty. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’ll be sentenced January 13, 2023. The incident happened in April...
JCPD gets federal grant to buy body cameras, but the process is ongoing
The Jefferson City Police Department is one step closer to getting body cameras, but the process is far from over. Lt. David Williams says the JCPD received a $180,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase body cameras. The goal is to buy 90 cameras, one for every officer, which could cost about $660,000.
Portland man seriously injured during head-on crash with tractor
A Callaway County man suffers serious injuries when he drives into the path of an oncoming combine. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joseph DeBrodie, 79, of Portland, was driving on Highway 94 near Steedman, crossing the Auxvasse Creek bridge, just before noon Wednesday, when he crossed the centerline and struck the tractor head on.
Bus driver cited in Cole County crash that injured 14 pleads not guilty to charges
A Boonville man appears in court on charges related to a Cole County bus crash that injured more than a dozen people. Authorities say Thomas Babbitt fell asleep while driving a tour bus on Highway 54 near Eugene in July. The bus ran off the side of the road and hit a structure before ending up in a field. As a result of the crash, 14 passengers were hospitalized with minor and moderate injuries.
New manufacturing facility and 35 jobs coming to Sedalia
A family-owned business plans to open a new facility in Sedalia, creating 35 new jobs. Simcote, Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to invest more than $17 million in a 67,000 square foot facility. Operations are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023. Simcote specializes in epoxy-related rebar and...
Governor Mike Parson to sign income tax cut bill, agricultural tax credit bill, today
Governor Mike Parson will sign three bills today that include an income tax cut and an agricultural tax credit package. Parson will hold a press conference at the state Capitol at 10:15 Wednesday morning. He plans to sign HB 3, which extends several agricultural tax credits and creates some new ones. One new credit would provide tax breaks to gas stations that sell biodiesel fuel with a higher percentage of ethanol. The bill also expands a government loan program for farmers.
