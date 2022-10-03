Despite fans shipping Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together, the musician is enjoying being on her own. “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” the England native, 27, said during the Friday, October 7, episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO