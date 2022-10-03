Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”
From one country queen to another. The iconic country legend Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep, and the tributes to one of the greatest musicians to ever do it have been pouring in.
George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'
In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears
The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come. Many musical personalities have come out to pay...
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tayla Lynn Remembers Her Grandmother, Loretta Lynn, in Touching Post: ‘She Gave All of Us Everything’
The world lost a legend this week with the death of Loretta Lynn on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Country artists and fans alike have been sharing their memories and condolences, and Lynn's granddaughter Tayla has also been posting quite a bit on Facebook. "Gettin to meet Jesus was something that brought...
Jack White Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn: “She Was Like a Mother Figure to Me”
The country icon Loretta Lynn died today at 90 years old. Among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the legend was Jack White, her producer and collaborator on 2004’s Van Lear Rose. White posted a video remembering his friend, self-described mother figure, and the woman he regards as the best female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Watch the speech on Instagram and read his remarks below.
Watch: Cuffing Season Isn’t Going According to Plan In Ari Lennox’s “POF” Video
Ari Lennox drops off her latest music video for “POF” from her new critically acclaimed album, age/sex/location. Watch the video inside.
NPR
The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says she has died at the age of 90. Jewly Hight of member station WPLN has this appreciation of a pop culture icon with down-home sensibilities.
LORETTA LYNN: (Singing) Well, I was borned a coal miner's daughter. HIGHT: Lynn never tired of telling stories of her upbringing in a remote coal mining community in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Kentucky. In a 2000 NPR interview, she recalled how her parents, Melvin and Clara Webb, did whatever it took to feed their eight children, even if it meant accepting a relative's gift of a stolen chicken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papermag.com
'Love, Pamela' Brings Pamela Anderson's Story 'Full Circle'
Pamela Anderson has cemented herself in American iconography as one of history's most recognizable sex symbols. The ex-Playboy Playmate has since welcomed audiences into her world in an attempt to craft a more nuanced, raw portrait of herself that was left out of the conversation for so long. Her forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, chronicles over three decades of her career and the "messy" life she led behind the scenes.
Country Radio Still Won’t Play Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill”
While the 1975 ode to birth control is considered a pillar of country music, it remains all but absent on classic country radio.
Supermodel has dress spray-painted on during fashion show
Bella Hadid captivated guests at Paris Fashion Week when artists spray-painted a dress on her. The 25-year-old model’s gown was a part of French label Coperni’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection.
Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings
9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Magazine
Dua Lipa Is Single for 1st Time in ‘A Long Time’ After Trevor Noah Rumors: It’s ‘Great’ to Be ‘Selfish’
Despite fans shipping Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together, the musician is enjoying being on her own. “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” the England native, 27, said during the Friday, October 7, episode of her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”
Comments / 0