This following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Members of the Northwest Bronx Community & Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC) were back organizing, yet again, to ensure residents living in the shadow of the majestic Kingsbridge Armory have a say in how the iconic, city-owned structure will finally be used, following news that the latest proposal has reportedly been shelved. Community members came from all over The Bronx for a recent rally, though most were from the Armory’s surrounding area.

BRONX, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO