Bloomington, IN

Related
247Sports

Preview: Visitors List for Michigan State vs Ohio State

This Saturday, Michigan State will be hosting Ohio State for a 4PM matchup at Spartan Stadium. Speaking of hosting, the Spartans will also be expecting several key recruits this weekend. While the team has hit a rough spell on the field so far this season, the effects have not been felt on the recruiting trail. If anything, the only recruiting development during this losing streak has been a positive one, as 2024 four-star CB Jamari Howard committed to the Spartans late last month.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Bucknuts Roundtable: Michigan State

A good start to the 2022 season for No. 3 Ohio State faces a new challenge on Saturday. After starting the season 5-0, 2-0 in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes leave Columbus for the first time this weekend, heading on the road to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Michigan State

If you asked Ryan Day before the start of the 2022 season where the head coach would like his team to be through five games of the season, he would tell you Ohio State at 5-0 would be exactly what he hoped for. That's where the Buckeyes sit as they near the halfway point of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan week: Coach Adam Henry Q&A

Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry met with the media earlier this week to talk about his players and how they are progressing. Peegs.com was there and we have the question and answer session that the IU assistant did with the assembled reporters. Q – On what they saw in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox 59

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

