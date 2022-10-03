This Saturday, Michigan State will be hosting Ohio State for a 4PM matchup at Spartan Stadium. Speaking of hosting, the Spartans will also be expecting several key recruits this weekend. While the team has hit a rough spell on the field so far this season, the effects have not been felt on the recruiting trail. If anything, the only recruiting development during this losing streak has been a positive one, as 2024 four-star CB Jamari Howard committed to the Spartans late last month.

