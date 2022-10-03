Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them
PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
Central Illinois Proud
Applications close Friday for Peoria Utility Assistance Program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County expected to break ground next month for new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Peoria County is expected to break ground on a new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’ next month. It’s a $17 million project mainly funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The campus will be the new home for the Peoria City/County...
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
25newsnow.com
Glen Avenue upgrades among road projects planned with latest Rebuild Illinois funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois’ transportation secretary says he knows Glen Avenue needs a lot of work. Omer Osman is a long-time Peoria resident who earned a master’s degree at Bradley University. Thursday, Osman announced the Greater Peoria Region is getting several million dollars for road improvements...
wcbu.org
Peoria Police expand neighborhood services team
A longtime advocate for supportive services in Peoria has a new role at the city’s police department. Mary Peterson is the first Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. The position is part of the recently expanded Neighborhood Services Unit. “The lion's share of it would be coordinating community based organizations...
wcbu.org
Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools
Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
25newsnow.com
Local eighth graders get a glimpse of the workforce
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Eighth graders from our area got to explore potential future careers. The CareerSpark Expo gave the students their first taste of the workforce, as well as got them thinking about what their futures may look like. The event held over two days offers hands-on experience...
25newsnow.com
Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
25newsnow.com
OSF HealthCare venture slated to build largest adult behavioral health facility outside of Chicago
PEORIA (25 News Now) - OSF HealthCare and New York-based US HealthVest have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture to build the largest adult-focused behavioral hospital south of Chicago. OSF says the planned 100-bed hospital will be located on land already owned by the hospital system...
25newsnow.com
Things get real: high school students prepare for next step
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local High School students attended an interactive college fair at The Renaissance Coliseum Bradley University on Thursday. The fair showcased institutions that recruit Central Illinois high school students, including Bradley and Illinois Central College, but also emphasized Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Greek organizations.
25newsnow.com
ETA for Peoria passenger rail? At least 10 years out, officials say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Passenger rail for Peoria is coming down the track, but state and local officials say it will take around a decade to arrive. A potential Peoria rail line to Chicago is part of a significant rail overhaul planned in the state. Illinois Secretary of Transportation and Department of Transportation Director Omer Osman said the project is in the very early stages of development. Right now, the state is looking to secure funding to cover the $2.5 billion price tag for the project.
1470 WMBD
Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman works to spread Hispanic traditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After moving to Peoria 10 years ago, one woman felt her Hispanic culture was not prominent. Now, Maria Miranda feels more at-home as she works to spread traditions through Peoria. From traditional dresses to Hispanic cookware, Maria Miranda is working to bring Hispanic culture to...
25newsnow.com
GOP urges voters to reject Unit 5 ballot question
PEORIA (25 News Now) -McLean County Republicans hope voters will reject the school district tax question next month. “It’s time for a bit of belt-tightening, making do with what we have. We all have to do it and Unit 5 should too,” writes Connie Beard, Chairwoman for the group.
Central Illinois Proud
Gregg Florist prepares for the last day of business
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After 44 years of business, Gregg Florists’ doors will finally be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The floral shop off War Memorial Drive was sold earlier this year to new owners who plan on starting a new business. Gregg Florists will hold a sale on their last day with everything being at least 60% off.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
