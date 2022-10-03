ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
25newsnow.com

200+ homes to be demolished in Peoria; what will replace them

PEORIA (25 News Now) -For the next three years, the city of Peoria has allotted $1 million per year to the demolition of abandoned and blighted buildings. “You are seeing a lot of properties that are being demolished that are unfortunately are past the point of repair and the best thing for the neighborhood and the community is to step in and demolish them,” City of Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin said.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Applications close Friday for Peoria Utility Assistance Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule

PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#American#Grants Management#Assistance
wcbu.org

Peoria Police expand neighborhood services team

A longtime advocate for supportive services in Peoria has a new role at the city’s police department. Mary Peterson is the first Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. The position is part of the recently expanded Neighborhood Services Unit. “The lion's share of it would be coordinating community based organizations...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools

Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local eighth graders get a glimpse of the workforce

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Eighth graders from our area got to explore potential future careers. The CareerSpark Expo gave the students their first taste of the workforce, as well as got them thinking about what their futures may look like. The event held over two days offers hands-on experience...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Things get real: high school students prepare for next step

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local High School students attended an interactive college fair at The Renaissance Coliseum Bradley University on Thursday. The fair showcased institutions that recruit Central Illinois high school students, including Bradley and Illinois Central College, but also emphasized Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Greek organizations.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ETA for Peoria passenger rail? At least 10 years out, officials say

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Passenger rail for Peoria is coming down the track, but state and local officials say it will take around a decade to arrive. A potential Peoria rail line to Chicago is part of a significant rail overhaul planned in the state. Illinois Secretary of Transportation and Department of Transportation Director Omer Osman said the project is in the very early stages of development. Right now, the state is looking to secure funding to cover the $2.5 billion price tag for the project.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman works to spread Hispanic traditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After moving to Peoria 10 years ago, one woman felt her Hispanic culture was not prominent. Now, Maria Miranda feels more at-home as she works to spread traditions through Peoria. From traditional dresses to Hispanic cookware, Maria Miranda is working to bring Hispanic culture to...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

GOP urges voters to reject Unit 5 ballot question

PEORIA (25 News Now) -McLean County Republicans hope voters will reject the school district tax question next month. “It’s time for a bit of belt-tightening, making do with what we have. We all have to do it and Unit 5 should too,” writes Connie Beard, Chairwoman for the group.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gregg Florist prepares for the last day of business

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After 44 years of business, Gregg Florists’ doors will finally be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The floral shop off War Memorial Drive was sold earlier this year to new owners who plan on starting a new business. Gregg Florists will hold a sale on their last day with everything being at least 60% off.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
PEKIN, IL
theoldmotor.com

Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy