The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO