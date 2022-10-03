ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Waynesboro, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
Augusta Free Press

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
theunionstar.com

Hurricane impact still being felt in Campbell County

This past weekend proved to be somewhat of a trial for the area as remnants of Hurricane Ian pounded through on Friday, leaving downed trees, debris, property damage, trees in the road, etc. Siding was ripped off the side of one house in Gretna. It was an especially hard blow...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cline
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Court documents allege that Nexus Services owners drained victim’s bank account

The long-running legal and PR battle between the owners of Nexus Services Inc. and Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith will one day relatively soon have its day in court. An Augusta County grand jury returned indictments against Michael Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services, and his domestic and business partner, Richard Moore, a vice president at the company, in a case in which it is alleged that they stole $426,000 from Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland High School mass shooter Nikolas Cruz.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Local Election#Election Day#Election Local#Waynesboro Voter Guide#City Council
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

7 Off-the-Beaten-Path Adventures in Virginia’s Shenandoah County

Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Mountains in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, it’s hard to believe Shenandoah County is just 90 minutes from the bustling metropolis of Washington, DC. Nearly a quarter of the county is blanketed by the vast George Washington National Forest and much of the rest is peppered with lush farm pastures, picturesque towns, and Civil War battlefields.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Beef Festival returns to Appomattox

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the First Annual Appomattox Beef Festival was held at Courtland Festival Park from 5 to 9 p.m. After several years of being discontinued, as well as scheduling complications from the COVID-19 virus social distancing mandates, the festival returned with the help of local businessman Phillip Jamerson, Lauren McQuillan of Max & Dexter Event Design, Appomattox County Historical Society and a variety of sponsors.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘Blighted’

Charlottesville Oil sits on a 1.31-acre parcel on Ivy Road. Albemarle County assesses the land at $922,700, and the three structures there at $199,100. An adjacent 1.21 parcel, where empty semi-trailers are often parked, is assessed at $869,700. Photo: Amanda Maglione. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHSV

Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy