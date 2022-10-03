ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
urbanbellemag.com

Toya Bush-Harris Breaks Down in Tears Over Altercation with Mariah Huq

Toya Bush-Harris has her share of feuds. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is having a lot of drama on the current season. Toya still isn’t on the best of terms with Anila Sajja. And after recent events, it doesn’t seem like that will be changing anytime soon. Toya feels Anila helped spread the cheating rumors within the group. And after Anila’s house was broken into, Anila questioned if Toya had any ties to or information about the crime. Another person with the same questions was Quad Webb. And she will press Toya about this on the upcoming episode. In fact, Quad dared Toya to get physical like her moment with Audra Frimpong.
urbanbellemag.com

Ashley Darby’s Family Fears She’ll Get Played in Divorce from Michael Darby

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby called it quits. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby grabbed headlines after her split from Michael Darby was confirmed. The former couple has had problems that played out on and off of the show for years. But after the latest cheating incident, Ashley said she was reaching her breaking point. And if Michael stepped out again, she’d pull the plug on the marriage. It’s unclear if Michael may have been caught cheating again. Neither Ashley nor Michael have revealed the cause behind ending their marriage. However, it’s likely Ashley will open up more about it during the upcoming season. In the meantime, a lot of RHOP fans have wondered just how much money Ashley will walk away with once the divorce is final.
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech

Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt

Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Suggests Estranged Wife Should Get A Job As Divorce Heats Up

Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Smith, filed for divorce last month after six years of marriage, but the singer apparently isn’t interested in supporting her financially. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ne-Yo said she’d been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage” and claimed her earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.” Therefore, he didn’t see any reason why Smith shouldn’t seek employment to support herself and pay her own legal fees.
