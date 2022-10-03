Ashley Darby and Michael Darby called it quits. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby grabbed headlines after her split from Michael Darby was confirmed. The former couple has had problems that played out on and off of the show for years. But after the latest cheating incident, Ashley said she was reaching her breaking point. And if Michael stepped out again, she’d pull the plug on the marriage. It’s unclear if Michael may have been caught cheating again. Neither Ashley nor Michael have revealed the cause behind ending their marriage. However, it’s likely Ashley will open up more about it during the upcoming season. In the meantime, a lot of RHOP fans have wondered just how much money Ashley will walk away with once the divorce is final.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO