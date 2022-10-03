Read full article on original website
Pandemic bonus notices include personal note from Walz
Email notices alerting more than one million people of their pandemic front-line worker bonuses prominently feature DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s name and role in authorizing them. The notices sent Wednesday begin with “A MESSAGE FROM GOVERNOR TIM WALZ” in bolded letters and offer a personal thank you. The notes go on to say that he “was honored to sign a bill to recognize workers like you for being on the front lines of the pandemic” and how he is “inspired by your work.”
Fears, frustration mount as Minnesota’s long-term care staffing crisis deepens
Minnesota’s long-term care industry has long struggled with staff shortages. But after two years of COVID-19, the industry is reeling and a hard reality is beginning to take a toll on the residents of these facilities and their families. The pandemic has crippled the industry’s ability to recruit and...
Governor candidates out and about, but still hard to find
Election Day is about a month away, and get-out-the-vote efforts are picking up. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican nominee Scott Jensen are out and about. But where the top candidates are showing up, who they’re talking to and what they’re saying? That’s becoming harder to track — in many cases for strategic reasons.
Minnesota universities compete to get most students voting in midterm election
Democracy Cup is a collegiate competition that highlights the Minnesota college or university with the highest percentage of students who vote in midterm and presidential elections. It was started in 2018 by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office and LeadMN, an organization that helps Minnesotans in two-year college programs transform...
Overcoming barriers to improving the mental health of Minnesota farmers
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control shows, in 2021, nearly 60 percent of Minnesota’s gun suicides happened in greater Minnesota. And to help — just last week the state department of health lead a training on mental health for faith leaders. But what more is needed? And what do political candidates and policy makers need to know about people’s lives in rural Minnesota?
Voter guide: See 5th District candidates' stances on police reform, health care, more
Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is facing Republican newcomer Cicely Davis. Omar was first elected in 2018, when she became the first Somali-American lawmaker in...
Voter guide: See 6th District candidates' stances on guns, abortion, more
Democratic candidate Jeanne Hendricks is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Emmer in Minnesota’s 6th District U.S. House race. The four-term GOP incumbent, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, is reportedly in another contest: a three-way race in the House Republican Caucus to become the Majority Whip in the upcoming Congress. But first, he’ll have to win the seat on Nov. 8.
Minnesota sues Fleet Farm over ‘dangerous’ firearm sales
Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday that the state has filed a civil lawsuit against retailer Fleet Farm, alleging that stores in the state missed red flags and negligently sold firearms to people who intended to resell them illegally. In its complaint, the state alleges that four Fleet Farm retailers...
Future of Mississippi River dams in Twin Cities up for discussion again
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about to restart a study charting the future of the Mississippi River gorge between Minneapolis and St. Paul, after barge traffic on that stretch of the river ended in 2015. There are three lock and dam structures along that part of the Mississippi,...
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
Colder and windy Thursday; drought expands in latest drought monitor
Blustery north winds will push temperatures down from the 50s into the 40s across southern Minnesota and keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s in northern Minnesota Thursday. Frost will be widespread outside of the Twin Cities Thursday night. In the latest drought monitor, drought expands. Temperatures tumble Thursday on...
Minnehaha Creek is gone: Twin Cities, SW Minnesota now in extreme drought
Thursday’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows extreme drought has returned to the Twin Cities and parts of southern Minnesota. The extreme drought area (in red above) covers most of the central and southern Twin Cities southwest along the Minnesota River to the northeast of Mankato near St. Peter. Extreme drought also covers parts of southwestern Minnesota centered on Lyon County and Marshall.
Drought deepens: Twin Cities still parched after the driest September on record.
Somebody, please turn the faucet back on. Drought is expanding and deepening across most of Minnesota. The Twin Cities recorded just .24” of rain last month. That’s the driest September on record going back to the late 1800s. And most Midwest locations have recorded a top 10 driest September on record according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.
Urban planner behind the revitalization of Lowertown, Weiming Lu dies
An internationally-renowned city planner who led the revitalization of St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood has died. Weiming Lu was 92 years old. He worked around the world, but drew particular attention for reenvisioning historic buildings in Minnesota’s capital city. Born in Shanghai, China in 1930, Weiming Lu followed in the...
The best of Minnesota writers on stage for Talking Volumes
Writers come to the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul from all over the world for Talking Volumes. The experience is always intimate and energetic. But hometown authors might have the most fun. For this special edition of Big Books and Bold Ideas, host Kerri Miller takes a look back at...
Repatriation goes digital: Tribes receive archival copies of cultural materials
Thousands of culturally significant photographs, wax cylinder recordings and journals recently returned to the place where they were created over a century ago among the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes in North Dakota. The return of the collection now in the archive of the Minnesota Historical Society was done through...
Two Minneapolis writers short-listed for National Book Awards
Minnesota talent claimed an outsized presence in the list of National Book Awards finalists, released Tuesday. Among the finalists are two Minneapolis writers and two Twin Cities presses. The short list from the National Book Foundation comprises five authors in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, translated literature, poetry and young...
Audio postcard: Wildflowers of fall
Looking out the window, it’s fair to say that trees are getting most of the fall color attention, now that leaves are finally hitting their peak across much of the state. But as wildflower chasers Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root are here to tell us, we’d be missing out if we didn’t pay more attention to the ground, where there are still splashes of autumn color to be found.
Fall color burst: Classic October weekend ahead
The elusive “peak fall color” has arrived in much of northern Minnesota. The Duluth National Weather Service office reports peak fall color now at their location. Most of northern Minnesota is reporting 75 to 100 percent fall color now. Some areas are already past peak. Here’s Thursday’s updated fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:
'Drag Story Hour' events bring joy — and protests — to St. Paul libraries
Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday the Highland Park library in St. Paul was veiled in rainbow colors and ringing with music by Elton John. Buttons were being passed out depicting a butterfly leaving a cocoon, and donuts were aplenty. This wasn’t a typical morning at the local library. It was...
