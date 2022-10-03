Email notices alerting more than one million people of their pandemic front-line worker bonuses prominently feature DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s name and role in authorizing them. The notices sent Wednesday begin with “A MESSAGE FROM GOVERNOR TIM WALZ” in bolded letters and offer a personal thank you. The notes go on to say that he “was honored to sign a bill to recognize workers like you for being on the front lines of the pandemic” and how he is “inspired by your work.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO