'The Midnight Club' features terminal teens in another 'Stranger Things' wannabe
The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen & Danneel Ackles Tease Dean’s Voice Isn’t the Only We’ll Hear (VIDEO)
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale Trailer Teases Sauron’s Debut (VIDEO)
Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits… until the season finale. Sauron’s long-awaited arrival is teased in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer, debuted during New York Comic-Con 2022. The nearly three-minute trailer is mostly packed with clips from adventures already seen this season,...
Hey Mouthbreathers, We've Got the 45 Best 'Stranger Things' Quotes by Character—Everyone From Eleven to Eddie!
From Hawkins, Indiana to the coast of California, we've seen Eleven and the Stranger Things gang fight some pretty epic battles against the forces of evil. And while they show off so much strength and resilience, they have also provided some epic and memorable Stranger Things quotes. The Stranger Things...
