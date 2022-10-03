ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel

"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Finale Trailer Teases Sauron’s Debut (VIDEO)

Evil doesn’t sleep, it waits… until the season finale. Sauron’s long-awaited arrival is teased in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale trailer, debuted during New York Comic-Con 2022. The nearly three-minute trailer is mostly packed with clips from adventures already seen this season,...
