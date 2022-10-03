ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts 'comical buffoon' Kyrie Irving for boosting Alex Jones

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNoWK_0iK5JX4r00

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is once again taking aim at one of the stars of today's game.

The Hall of Famer blasted Nets star Kyrie Irving in a recent blog post , lambasting the seven-time All-Star over his anti-vaccine stance as well as his recent signal-boosting of controversial conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones.

In the scathing article, Abdul-Jabbar crushed Jones as "one of the most despicable human beings alive" and claimed Irving's antics have "tarnished the reputations" of his fellow athletes who claim to be taking up the mantle of social activism.

Irving is back and more destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly than before. He decided it would be a good idea to post a 2002 video clip from Infowars founder Alex Jones. Yeah, the guy who has been on trial for denying the Sandy Hook shootings and who previously admitted in open court that he’s a performer and his onscreen persona is just a character (that bilks millions of dollars from unaware viewers). ...

Kareem then suggested Irving has failed miserably as a role model, and urged to continue the fight against Irving's "destructive behavior."

Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. ...

Irving does not seem to have the capacity to change, but we have the capacity to keep fighting against his brand of destructive behavior. One way to do that, beyond shaking our heads and nasty tweets, is to write to his sponsors and tell them to drop Irving—or you will drop them. Nike has likely decided not to renew his contract past this season. But he is still sponsored by Pepsi and 2K Sports. (Don’t feel bad for Irving: his career earnings at the end of the 2022-’23 season will be $230 million. That buys a lot of Yes-people.)

Elsewhere in the post, Abdul-Jabbar cites Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe as athletes who used their influence for good.

Interestingly, it wasn't long ago that Kareem had criticized James for his apparent vaccine hesitancy, before later backtracking.

In any case, the takedown of Irving prompted split reactions on social media. In one high-engagement tweet, a user pointed out that Kareem once slugged an opposing player in the face:

Another said Kareem's analysis was spot-on, but Irving was still one of their "favorite players ever:"

But many others were seemingly squarely in agreement with the Hall of Famer:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal explains why LeBron James won’t be the GOAT even if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is projected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. If James does that, he’ll lay claim to the most points ever scored by a player in the history of the league. Earlier this week, James seemed to make it clear that he thinks very little of the record and Abdul-Jabbar himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Alex Jones
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdul#The Hall Of Famer
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy