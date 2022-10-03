ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Nancy Kassebaum endorses Gov. Laura Kelly over former staffer, Derek Schmidt

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309TfH_0iK5JQtm00

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum announced Monday she would endorse Gov. Laura Kelly in the Kansas governor's race.

While Kassebaum endorsed Kelly in 2018, it was expected that one of the pre-eminent figures in Kansas politics would not back her or her opponent, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in 2022.

Schmidt worked for Kassebaum in the U.S. Senate from 1991 to 1997 and she later served as one of the four co-chairs of his 2010 bid for attorney general.

But in a statement Monday, Kassebaum praised what she viewed as Kelly's bipartisan leadership as governor, though the statement didn't mention Schmidt.

"Governor Laura Kelly has shown time and again she is willing to work with both sides of the aisle for solutions to real problems," Kassebaum said. "She continues to rise above partisan politics to do what is right for Kansas — she has the leadership qualities needed to continue leading the state. I’m proud to join her team to build a better future for Kansas."

Former Republican Govs. Mike Hayden and Bill Graves also endorsed Laura Kelly

Kelly said she welcomed Kassebaum's endorsement, which comes after other former GOP officials, including former Govs. Mike Hayden and Bill Graves, who Schmidt also worked for, have backed her campaign.

"Senator Kassebaum dedicated her entire career to serving the people of Kansas, and she's a great role model to me," Kelly said. "It's an honor to have her on the team as we continue to grow our state and make Kansas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

Kassebaum served in the U.S. Senate from 1978 to 1997. At the time of her election, she was the only woman in the U.S. Senate, and the first woman to win a term without her husband previously serving.

She has routinely endorsed Democrats in recent years. Beyond her backing of Kelly in the 2018 race against Republican Kris Kobach, Kassebaum also endorsed former state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who unsuccessfully attempted to defeat U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in 2020.'

In an email, CJ Grover, Schmidt's campaign manager, pointed to a number of Republican politicians who have backed his campaign, including the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole and former U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

The election, Grover added, was "about the future, not the past."

"Derek will always be grateful to Nancy for giving him an early opportunity for public service as a junior member of her staff 30 years ago," Grover said. "He admires her personally, despite their political differences, but has been disappointed with the fact that she has not supported a Republican nominee for Governor of Kansas during this century."

Bob Beatty, a professor of political science at Washburn University, noted Kassebaum's decision in 2018 was sensible given the conservative nature of Kobach's politics.

"At least some wondered whether this would happen again with Derek Schmidt because he is much more of the State House family," Beatty said.

Nancy Kassebaum has criticized Donald Trump, polarization in recent years

Kassebaum has also been consistently critical of former President Donald Trump and the polarization in modern politics.

“I don’t know that we have had with it a direction that gives us some sense of security that we know where we’re going and how best to get there,” she said in 2019. “We’ve lost touch, I think, with trying to talk in a dialogue that helps all of us reason together.”

The governor's race is expected to be highly competitive, with polling showing a tight race. A 27 News poll released earlier this month by Emerson College showed Kelly with a 45-43 lead over Schmidt, though that puts the race inside the margin of error, making it effectively a tossup.

Comments / 56

Dixie Jackman
3d ago

I'm really not sure. I refuse to vote for Schmidt. He's buddies with Brownback. I remember when he took money away from schools and Special Education. I still have grandchildren and Great-grandchildren in school.

Reply(1)
8
Roger
3d ago

New York-born Laura Kelly has been a disaster for Kansans. Her overzealous lockdowns and mask mandates hurt small Kansas businesses and school children the most. She was the first U.S. governor to stop in-class learning in schools during COVID. Big mistake ... just look at Sweden and Florida for proof of that and recent research that shows how destructive it was to school children. She went after churches harder than strip clubs for COVID violations. She vetoed a bill that would have prevented biological males from competing against biological females in sports. She was completely against lowering the state food sales tax until an election year. She needs to go back to New York City and be with her fellow deranged Demwitocraps there.

Reply
11
Trump Fukked America
3d ago

Smart woman… I have always respected Nancy and wish we had more republicans like her today…

Reply(2)
12
Related
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

November election to decide Kansas Supreme Court climate, constitutional amendments

TOPEKA — In November, six of Kansas’ seven Supreme Court judges are up for retention votes, and two constitutional amendments will be decided. Advocacy groups say these choices on the November ballot offer voters an opportunity to shift Kansas’ political landscape. One state constitution amendment focuses on reducing the governor’s executive power and the other […] The post November election to decide Kansas Supreme Court climate, constitutional amendments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Kelly
Person
Bill Graves
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Nancy Kassebaum
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Bob Beatty
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
POLITICO

Mark your calendars: The Jan. 6 select committee has set its expected final hearing for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. No live witnesses are expected.

Panel lawmakers shifted the date from last week because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida. Rescheduled: The Jan. 6 select committee scheduled what is expected to be its final hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. The hearing had been set to take place last week, but panel lawmakers shifted the date because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Politics State#Election State#Republican#The U S Senate#Gop#Govs
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Crime latest battleground in Kansas governor's race between Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt

The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. GOP challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, launched a new television ad Thursday against Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly after suggesting during a debate...
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Joe Biden wants governors to pardon minor marijuana offenses. Will Laura Kelly do it?

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was noncommittal in response to a challenge from President Joe Biden to state governors, requesting they pardon individuals convicted of low-level marijuana offenses. "Governor Kelly is focused on legalizing medical marijuana so that Kansans with severe illnesses no longer have to suffer," said Brianna Johnson, a Kelly spokesperson. "She...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Meet the local Democrat fighting to take Congress from LaTurner

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Patrick Schmidt is a former U.S Navy Intelligence Officer running against Representative LaTurner to represent the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas. He spoke about Social Security and Medicaid, Abortion Rights, as well as Child care in Kansas. He even mentioned his personal thoughts on Representative LaTurner.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy